PORTRAIT DE RAOUL 54 rue Jules Ferry Fécamp, 13 octobre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre

QU’EST-CE QU’ON ENTEND DERRIÈRE UNE PORTE ENTROUVERTE ?

Texte Philippe Minyana

Mise en scène Marcial Di Fonzo Bo

Dès 12 ans

Durée 1h

Né au Salvador, Raoul se met à la couture sous l’œil bienveillant de sa maman. Il part à Paris et rencontre l’auteur et homme de théâtre qu’est Copi. De fil en aiguille, Raoul se retrouve habilleuse à l’Opéra où il rencontre Rudolf Noureev.

Puis le metteur en scène Stanislas Nordey qui le fera monter sur les planches…

Une vie d’une richesse et singularité mise en lumière par l’auteur Philippe Minyana et le metteur en scène Marcial Di Fonzo Bo. Un portrait comme un conte de fée…

« Cette petite forme est un enchantement. Raoul est né loin mais il nous touche de près, il savoure sa chance avec une gourmandise communicative, et sa bonne étoile continue à le faire briller dans la nuit du théâtre » Théâtre(s).

DISTRIBUTION

Interprétation Raoul Fernandez

PRODUCTION

Production Comédie de Caen-CDN de Normandie.

Accueilli avec le soutien de l’ODIA Normandie..

54 rue Jules Ferry Théâtre Le Passage

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Theater

WHAT DO YOU HEAR BEHIND A HALF-OPEN DOOR?

Written by Philippe Minyana

Directed by Marcial Di Fonzo Bo

Ages 12 and up

Running time 1 hour

Born in El Salvador, Raoul takes up sewing under the watchful eye of his mother. He moves to Paris and meets the playwright Copi. One thing led to another, and Raoul found herself a dresser at the Opéra, where she met Rudolf Nureyev.

Then he met director Stanislas Nordey, who took him to the stage?

A life of richness and singularity brought to light by author Philippe Minyana and director Marcial Di Fonzo Bo. A portrait like a fairy tale?

« This short play is an enchantment. Raoul was born far away, but he touches us close up, savoring his good fortune with an infectious greed, and his lucky star continues to shine in the night of the theater » Théâtre(s).

DISTRIBUTION

Performance Raoul Fernandez

PRODUCTION

Produced by Comédie de Caen-CDN de Normandie.

Hosted with the support of ODIA Normandie.

Teatro

¿QUÉ SE OYE DETRÁS DE UNA PUERTA ENTREABIERTA?

Escrita por Philippe Minyana

Dirigida por Marcial Di Fonzo Bo

A partir de 12 años

Duración 1 hora

Nacido en El Salvador, Raoul se dedica a la costura bajo la benévola mirada de su madre. Se traslada a París y conoce al autor y teatrista Copi. Una cosa lleva a la otra y Raoul se encuentra de figurante en la Ópera, donde conoce a Rudolf Nureyev.

Luego conoce al director Stanislas Nordey, que le lleva a los escenarios..

Una vida de riqueza y singularidad sacada a la luz por el autor Philippe Minyana y el director Marcial Di Fonzo Bo. Un retrato como de cuento de hadas?

« Esta breve obra es un encantamiento. Raoul nació lejos, pero nos toca de cerca, saboreando su buena fortuna con una fruición contagiosa, y su estrella de la suerte sigue brillando en la noche del teatro » Théâtre(s).

DISTRIBUCIÓN

Espectáculo Raoul Fernandez

PRODUCCIÓN

Producido por Comédie de Caen-CDN de Normandie.

Realizado con el apoyo de ODIA Normandie.

Theater

WAS HÖRT MAN HINTER EINER HALBOFFENEN TÜR?

Text Philippe Minyana

Regie Marcial Di Fonzo Bo

Ab 12 Jahren

Dauer 1 Std

Der in El Salvador geborene Raoul beginnt unter der Obhut seiner Mutter zu nähen. Er geht nach Paris und lernt den Autor und Theatermann Copi kennen. Raoul findet sich als Garderobiere an der Oper wieder, wo er Rudolf Nurejew kennenlernt.

Dann der Regisseur Stanislas Nordey, der ihn auf die Bühne bringt

Ein Leben voller Reichtum und Einzigartigkeit, das von dem Autor Philippe Minyana und dem Regisseur Marcial Di Fonzo Bo beleuchtet wird. Ein Porträt wie ein Märchen?

« Diese kleine Form ist eine Verzauberung. Raoul ist weit weg geboren, aber er berührt uns aus der Nähe, er genießt sein Glück mit einer ansteckenden Gier, und sein guter Stern lässt ihn weiterhin in der Nacht des Theaters leuchten » (Théâtre(s)).

DISTRIBUTION

Darsteller Raoul Fernandez

PRODUKTION

Produktion Comédie de Caen-CDN de Normandie.

Aufgenommen mit der Unterstützung von ODIA Normandie.

