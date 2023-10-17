CAFÉ PHILO 12 – L’URGENCE CLIMATIQUE JUSTIFIE-T-ELLE LA RADICALITÉ ? 54 rue Jean Jacques Kieffer Bitche, 17 octobre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

La ville de Bitche organise une douzième rencontre dans la série Café Philo sur le thème de l’intelligence artificielle.

Pour ceux et celles qui souhaitent poursuivre après le Café Philo sur le dîner, le restaurant proposera des pizzas !

Une fois par mois, depuis le mois d’octobre, les lycéens sont invités à se retrouver pour discuter sur un thème choisi, avec l’accompagnement de Lucie Loesl, maître en philosophie formée à l’animation de discussions philosophiques avec les enfants, adolescents et adultes.

Le Café Philo, propose aux jeunes un cadre informel et bienveillant pour réfléchir ensemble à une préoccupation actuelle. Il n’y a pas de bonne ou de mauvaise réponse, on partage ses réflexions, ses interrogations autour d’un café.

Les thèmes choisis sont autant de points de départ à la pensée philosophique, laquelle permettra de développer des compétences telles que l’argumentation, la conceptualisation, la problématisation, l’écoute de l’autre et le dialogue

Les thématiques abordées sont issues de « faits de société » et choisis par les participants à la fin de la discussion.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-17 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-17 . 0 EUR.

54 rue Jean Jacques Kieffer La pizza de Nico

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



The town of Bitche is organizing the twelfth in its Café Philo series on the theme of artificial intelligence.

For those wishing to continue after the Café Philo over dinner, the restaurant will be serving pizzas!

Once a month since October, high school students have been invited to discuss a chosen theme, with the guidance of Lucie Loesl, a philosophy teacher trained to lead philosophical discussions with children, teenagers and adults.

The Café Philo offers young people an informal, caring setting in which to reflect together on a current concern. There are no right or wrong answers, just the sharing of thoughts and questions over a cup of coffee.

The themes chosen are all starting points for philosophical thinking, which will help develop skills such as argumentation, conceptualization, problematization, listening to others and dialogue

The themes addressed are taken from « social facts » and chosen by the participants at the end of the discussion.

La ciudad de Bitche organiza el duodécimo Café Philo sobre el tema de la inteligencia artificial.

Para los que deseen continuar después del Café Philo con una cena, el restaurante servirá pizzas

Desde octubre, se invita una vez al mes a los alumnos de secundaria a reunirse y debatir sobre un tema elegido, con la ayuda de Lucie Loesl, profesora de filosofía formada para dirigir debates filosóficos con niños, adolescentes y adultos.

El Café Philo ofrece a los jóvenes un entorno informal y afectuoso en el que reflexionar juntos sobre un tema de actualidad. No hay respuestas correctas o incorrectas, sólo el intercambio de pensamientos y preguntas en torno a una taza de café.

Los temas elegidos son todos puntos de partida para el pensamiento filosófico, que ayudará a desarrollar habilidades como la argumentación, la conceptualización, la problematización, la escucha de los demás y el diálogo

Los temas abordados proceden de « hechos sociales » y son elegidos por los participantes al final del debate.

Die Stadt Bitche organisiert ein zwölftes Treffen in der Reihe Café Philo zum Thema künstliche Intelligenz.

Für diejenigen, die nach dem Café Philo beim Abendessen weitermachen möchten, wird das Restaurant Pizza anbieten!

Einmal im Monat, seit Oktober, sind die Gymnasiasten eingeladen, sich zu treffen, um über ein ausgewähltes Thema zu diskutieren. Begleitet werden sie dabei von Lucie Loesl, einer Magisterin der Philosophie, die darin ausgebildet ist, philosophische Diskussionen mit Kindern, Jugendlichen und Erwachsenen zu leiten.

Das Café Philo bietet Jugendlichen einen informellen und wohlwollenden Rahmen, um gemeinsam über ein aktuelles Thema nachzudenken. Es gibt keine richtigen oder falschen Antworten, man teilt seine Überlegungen und Fragen bei einer Tasse Kaffee.

Die gewählten Themen sind Ausgangspunkt für philosophisches Denken, das Kompetenzen wie Argumentation, Konzeptualisierung, Problematisierung, Zuhören und Dialog fördert

Die behandelten Themen stammen aus « gesellschaftlichen Ereignissen » und werden von den Teilnehmern am Ende der Diskussion ausgewählt.

