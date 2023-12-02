Marché de l’avent 54 Rue du Général de Gaulle Belhomert-Guéhouville, 2 décembre 2023, Belhomert-Guéhouville.

Belhomert-Guéhouville,Eure-et-Loir

Un noël de seconde main, un noël plus malin ! Créateurs, concert, animations gratuites et photos avec le Père Noel sont au programme de la journée pour ravir les petits et grands..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. .

54 Rue du Général de Gaulle

Belhomert-Guéhouville 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



A second-hand Christmas, a smarter Christmas! Creators, concerts, free entertainment and photos with Santa Claus are on the program for the day to delight young and old alike.

Una Navidad de segunda mano, ¡una Navidad más inteligente! Diseñadores, conciertos, espectáculos gratuitos y fotos con Papá Noel harán las delicias de grandes y pequeños.

Weihnachten aus zweiter Hand, ein klügeres Weihnachten! Designer, Konzerte, kostenlose Unterhaltung und Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann stehen auf dem Tagesprogramm, um Groß und Klein zu begeistern.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT DU PERCHE