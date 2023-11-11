Exposition SOLID’ARTPOP 54 Cours Mirabeau Aix-en-Provence, 11 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

A l’initiative du Secours Populaire Français, est né le projet d’exposition SOLID’ARTPOP auquel 8 artistes aixois et marseillais ont adhéré, heureux de pouvoir contribuer à l’aide alimentaire, au Noël et aux vacances des enfants du Secours Populaire..

2023-11-11 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-13 19:00:00. .

54 Cours Mirabeau Cloître des Oblats

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



On the initiative of Secours Populaire Français, the SOLID?ARTPOP exhibition project was born. 8 artists from Aix-en-Provence and Marseilles joined in, happy to contribute to food aid, Christmas and vacations for Secours Populaire children.

Por iniciativa del Secours Populaire Français, nació el proyecto de exposición SOLID?ARTPOP. Se inscribieron 8 artistas de Aix-en-Provence y Marsella, felices de poder contribuir a la ayuda alimentaria, navideña y vacacional de los niños del Secours Populaire.

Auf Initiative der Secours Populaire Français entstand das Ausstellungsprojekt SOLID?ARTPOP, dem sich 8 Künstler aus Aix und Marseille angeschlossen haben, die sich freuen, einen Beitrag zur Nahrungsmittelhilfe, zu Weihnachten und zu den Ferien der Kinder der Secours Populaire leisten zu können.

