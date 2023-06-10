TOI TOIT MON TOIT ! RENCONTRES AUTOUR DU LOGEMENT – 2E ÉDITION 54 All. de Marken, 10 juin 2023, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy.

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Ce 10 juin 2023, à Vandœuvre-Lès-Nancy, c’est le retour de TOI TOIT MON TOIT ! Un festival citoyen autour du logement, organisé par l’association SI TOIT LIEN, qui invite les habitants et près de 30 partenaires imaginatifs à partager et s’amuser tout en découvrant des bons plans pour bien vivre chez soi.

Pas d’entourloupe, on n’essaiera pas de vous vendre de l’électroménager autonettoyant, un système d’alarme à reconnaissance faciale ou un canapé connecté… Pendant tout un après-midi, le logement intelligent sera celui de la rencontre, de l’échange, du jeu, du spectacle… en bref, de la fête ! Ici l’innovation a troqué sa place pour de vrais conseils, solutions, animations et interactions humaines. Alors n’hésitez pas à venir trouver des réponses à vos questions, rencontrer des professionnels, participer à des activités, assister à des spectacles, chiner dans l’espace brocante, grignoter et boire un coup…

Un rendez-vous à ne pas manquer, que vous soyez locataire, propriétaire, bailleur, habitant dans une maison, un appartement, une cabane ou tout simplement avec l’envie de passer un super moment citoyen dans votre ville !

Un événement gratuit et ouvert à tous !

Ce communiqué est certifié avoir été écrit par un être humain !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-10 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

54 All. de Marken Espace Yves Coppens

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



This June 10, 2023, in Vand?uvre-Lès-Nancy, TOI TOIT MON TOIT is back! A citizen festival around housing, organized by the association SI TOIT LIEN, which invites residents and nearly 30 imaginative partners to share and have fun while discovering good tips for living well at home.

No tricks, we won’t try to sell you self-cleaning appliances, an alarm system with facial recognition or a connected sofa? For a whole afternoon, the smart home will be the place to meet, to exchange, to play, to show? in short, to celebrate! Here, innovation has been replaced by real advice, solutions, entertainment and human interaction. So don’t hesitate to come and find answers to your questions, meet professionals, take part in activities, attend shows, bargain-hunt in the flea market area, have a snack and a drink?

An appointment not to be missed, whether you are a tenant, an owner, a landlord, living in a house, an apartment, a cabin or simply with the desire to spend a great citizen moment in your city!

A free event open to all!

This press release is certified to have been written by a human being!

Este 10 de junio de 2023, en Vandèuvre-Lès-Nancy, ¡vuelve TOI TOIT MON TOIT! Un festival ciudadano sobre la vivienda, organizado por la asociación SI TOIT LIEN, que invita a los habitantes y a cerca de 30 socios imaginativos a compartir y divertirse descubriendo buenas ideas para vivir bien en casa.

Sin trucos, no intentaremos venderle electrodomésticos autolimpiables, un sistema de alarma con reconocimiento facial o un sofá conectado.. Durante toda una tarde, la vivienda inteligente será el lugar donde reunirse, intercambiar, jugar, mostrar… en definitiva, ¡celebrar! Aquí, la innovación ha tomado el relevo de los verdaderos consejos, las soluciones, el entretenimiento y la interacción humana. Así que no dude en venir a buscar respuestas a sus preguntas, conocer a profesionales, participar en actividades, asistir a espectáculos, buscar gangas en el mercadillo, tomar un tentempié y una copa?

¡Un encuentro que no debe perderse, ya sea inquilino, propietario, casero, viva en una casa, un piso, una cabaña o simplemente con ganas de pasar un gran momento ciudadano en su ciudad!

¡Un evento gratuito y abierto a todos!

¡Este comunicado de prensa está certificado como escrito por un ser humano!

Am 10. Juni 2023 findet in Vand?uvre-Lès-Nancy wieder TOI TOIT MON TOIT statt! Ein Bürgerfestival rund um das Thema Wohnen, das von der Vereinigung SI TOIT LIEN organisiert wird und die Bewohner und fast 30 fantasievolle Partner einlädt, sich auszutauschen, Spaß zu haben und dabei gute Tipps für ein gutes Leben zu Hause zu entdecken.

Keine Tricks, wir werden nicht versuchen, Ihnen selbstreinigende Haushaltsgeräte, Alarmanlagen mit Gesichtserkennung oder ein vernetztes Sofa zu verkaufen Einen ganzen Nachmittag lang ist die intelligente Wohnung ein Ort der Begegnung, des Austauschs, des Spiels, des Spektakels? kurz gesagt, des Festes! Hier hat die Innovation ihren Platz gegen echte Beratung, Lösungen, Animationen und menschliche Interaktion eingetauscht. Zögern Sie also nicht, Antworten auf Ihre Fragen zu finden, Fachleute zu treffen, an Aktivitäten teilzunehmen, Aufführungen zu besuchen, auf dem Flohmarkt zu stöbern, zu naschen und etwas zu trinken?

Ein Termin, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten, egal ob Sie Mieter, Eigentümer, Vermieter, Bewohner eines Hauses, einer Wohnung oder einer Hütte sind oder einfach nur Lust haben, einen tollen Moment als Bürger in Ihrer Stadt zu verbringen!

Die Veranstaltung ist kostenlos und für alle offen!

Diese Pressemitteilung wurde nachweislich von einem Menschen geschrieben!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par DESTINATION NANCY