Balkis Moutashar – De tête en cape 530 Avenue Mozart Aix-en-Provence, 25 mai 2024, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Un duo espiègle à la croisée du monde humain et du règne animal qui multiplie les jeux de scène et de rôles, et donne naissance à des apparitions fantasmagoriques..

2024-05-25 fin : 2024-05-25 . EUR.

530 Avenue Mozart Ballet Preljocaj

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A mischievous duo at the crossroads of the human world and the animal kingdom, multiplying stage games and role-playing, and giving birth to phantasmagorical apparitions.

Un dúo travieso en la encrucijada del mundo humano y el reino animal, que multiplica los juegos escénicos y de rol y da lugar a apariciones fantasmagóricas.

Ein schelmisches Duo an der Schnittstelle zwischen der menschlichen Welt und dem Tierreich, das Bühnen- und Rollenspiele vervielfacht und phantasmagorische Erscheinungen hervorbringt.

