The Faggots and their friends between Revolutions 530 Avenue Mozart Aix-en-Provence, 7 juillet 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Une fantaisie baroque : texte de Ted Huffman d’après The Faggots & their friends between Revolutions (1977) de Larry Mitchell et Ned Asta, créé le 29 juin 2023 au Manchester international festival..

2023-07-07 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-09 . EUR.

530 Avenue Mozart Ballet Preljocaj

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



A baroque fantasia : text by Ted Huffman based on the Faggots & their friends between Revolutions (1977) by Larry Mitchell and Ned Asta, first performed on 29 june 2023 at Manchester international festival

Una fantasía barroca: texto de Ted Huffman basado en The Faggots & their friends between Revolutions (1977) de Larry Mitchell y Ned Asta, estrenada el 29 de junio de 2023 en el Festival Internacional de Manchester.

Eine Barockfantasie: Text von Ted Huffman nach The Faggots & their friends between Revolutions (1977) von Larry Mitchell und Ned Asta, uraufgeführt am 29. Juni 2023 beim Manchester International Festival.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence