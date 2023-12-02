Concert : Los Chicos Hermanos Sapin VNR – La Petite Halle 53 Rue Vernouillet Reims, 2 décembre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Oow Oow Oow, pour débuter ce mois de fêtes, les apollons du LCH réchaufferont vos âmes et vos corps ce samedi 2 décembre 2023 !

Les lutins du LCH et leurs copains vous feront débuter le calendrier de l’Avent sur des sonorités Tech-House, Techno et Hard Techno.

Au programme les Pères et Mères Noël certifiés du soir :

– 20h00 – 21h45 B2B2B2B du collectif LCH

– 21h45 – 23h05 : Palem on the mix X Soukoup

– 23h05 – 00h25 BoboLaFleur X Midona

– Closing par le Fef national geographic (en référence à son slip léopard).

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 02:00:00. .

53 Rue Vernouillet La Petite Halle

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



Oow Oow Oow, to kick off this festive month, the LCH apollons will warm your souls and bodies this Saturday, December 2, 2023!

The LCH elves and their friends will kick off the Advent calendar with Tech-House, Techno and Hard Techno sounds.

On the program are the evening?s certified Santas:

? 8:00 pm ? 9:45 pm B2B2B2B from the LCH collective

? 21h45 ? 11:05pm: Palem on the mix X Soukoup

? 23:05 ? 00:25 BoboLaFleur X Midona

? Closing by Fef national geographic (in reference to his leopard underwear)

Oow Oow Oow, para dar comienzo a este mes de festividades, ¡los apolones de LCH calentarán vuestras almas y cuerpos este sábado 2 de diciembre de 2023!

Los duendes de LCH y sus amigos inaugurarán el calendario de Adviento con una banda sonora de Tech-House, Techno y Hard Techno.

En el programa, los Santas certificados de la noche:

? 20h00 – 21h45 B2B2B2B del colectivo LCH

? 21h45 ? 23h05: Palem on the mix X Soukoup

? 23h05 ? 00h25 BoboLaFleur X Midona

? Cierre por Fef national geographic (en referencia a sus pantalones de leopardo)

Oow Oow Oow, zum Auftakt dieses Festmonats werden die Apollos des LCH am Samstag, dem 2. Dezember 2023, Ihre Seelen und Körper erwärmen!

Die LCH-Elfen und ihre Freunde werden Sie mit Tech-House, Techno und Hard Techno in den Adventskalender starten lassen.

Auf dem Programm stehen die zertifizierten Weihnachtsmänner und -frauen des Abends:

? 20.00 Uhr ? 21.45 Uhr B2B2B2B vom LCH-Kollektiv

? 21h45 ? 23:05 Uhr: Palem on the mix X Soukoup

? 23.05 ? 00.25 BoboLaFleur X Midona

? Closing durch den Fef national geographic (in Anlehnung an seine Leopardenunterhose)

