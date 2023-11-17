SALOME X FAST AND TECHNOUS 53 Rue Vernouillet Reims, 17 novembre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

– FAST AND TECHNOUS x SALOME –

Fast and Technous prône l’ambiance chaleureuse et la proximité des artistes avec le public. La scénographie sera centrale (DJ booth avec podium) et le système son en 360° (quadriphonie).

Après mûre réflexion, nous avons choisi d’inviter SALOME, résidente Herrensauna, une artiste correspondant parfaitement à notre direction artistique et à nos valeurs.

Alors ? Ready ?

Line Up:

LOÏC KNAÏ

SALOME (Mama Told Ya)

SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS.

53 Rue Vernouillet La Petite Halle

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



? FAST AND TECHNOUS x SALOME ?

Fast and Technous is all about warmth and proximity between the artists and the audience. The scenography will be central (DJ booth with podium) and the sound system will be 360° (quadraphonic).

After careful consideration, we decided to invite Herrensauna resident SALOME, an artist who fits in perfectly with our artistic direction and values.

So? Ready?

Line Up:

LOÏC KNAÏ

SALOME (Mama Told Ya)

SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS

? FAST AND TECHNOUS x SALOME ?

Fast and Technous apuesta por la calidez y la proximidad de los artistas con el público. La escenografía será central (cabina de DJ con podio) y el sistema de sonido será de 360° (cuadrafónico).

Tras pensarlo detenidamente, hemos decidido invitar al residente de Herrensauna SALOME, un artista que encaja perfectamente con nuestra dirección artística y nuestros valores.

¿Y? ¿Estás preparado?

Alineación:

LOÏC KNAÏ

SALOME (Mama Told Ya)

INSTRUCCIONES ESPECÍFICAS

? FAST AND TECHNOUS x SALOME ?

Fast and Technous befürwortet eine warme Atmosphäre und die Nähe der Künstler zum Publikum. Das Bühnenbild wird zentral sein (DJ-Booth mit Podium) und das Soundsystem in 360° (Quadrophonie).

Nach reiflicher Überlegung haben wir uns für SALOME entschieden, die in der Herrensauna wohnt und perfekt zu unserer künstlerischen Ausrichtung und unseren Werten passt.

Wie sieht es aus? Ready?

Line Up:

LOÏC KNAÏ

SALOME (Mama Told Ya)

SPEZIFISCHE ANWEISUNGEN

