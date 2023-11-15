FAISEZ TOUS COMME MOI 53 Rue Vernouillet Reims, 15 novembre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

COURS DE DANSES AFRO-LATINES

Ambiance conviviale et chaleureuse le 15 novembre à La Petite Halle avec l’association ILLUMINA’KIZ.

Deux cours accessibles au grand public :

20h-20h45 : Kizomba avec GUINS et CAMILA

20h45-21h30 : Bachata avec GUINS et CAMILA

21h30-00h30 : Soirée mix Dj ANGELO (Salsa, kizomba, bachata, afro, etc.)

Vous êtes prévenu.e.s ça va être le fuego à La Petite Halle !.

2023-11-15

53 Rue Vernouillet La Petite Halle

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



AFRO-LATIN DANCE CLASSES

A warm and friendly atmosphere on November 15 at La Petite Halle with the ILLUMINA?KIZ association.

Two classes open to the general public:

8-8.45pm: Kizomba with GUINS and CAMILA

8.45-9.30pm: Bachata with GUINS and CAMILA

9:30pm-00:30am: Mix party with Dj ANGELO (Salsa, kizomba, bachata, afro, etc.)

Be warned, it’s going to be fuego at La Petite Halle!

CLASES DE BAILE AFRO-LATINO

Un ambiente cálido y acogedor el 15 de noviembre en La Petite Halle con la asociación ILLUMINA?KIZ.

Dos clases abiertas al público en general:

20.00-20.45 h: Kizomba con GUINS y CAMILA

20.45-21.30: Bachata con GUINS y CAMILA

9.30pm-00.30am: Fiesta mixta con Dj ANGELO (Salsa, kizomba, bachata, afro, etc.)

Atención, ¡en La Petite Halle va a haber fuego!

KURS FÜR AFRO-LATEINAMERIKANISCHE TÄNZE

Gesellige und herzliche Atmosphäre am 15. November in La Petite Halle mit dem Verein ILLUMINA?KIZ.

Zwei Kurse, die für die breite Öffentlichkeit zugänglich sind :

20.00-20.45 Uhr: Kizomba mit GUINS und CAMILA

20.45-21.30 Uhr: Bachata mit GUINS und CAMILA

21.30-00.30 Uhr: Mix-Abend Dj ANGELO (Salsa, Kizomba, Bachata, Afro, etc.)

Sie sind gewarnt: In La Petite Halle wird es « le fuego » sein!

