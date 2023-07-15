Atelier sophrologie parent-enfant à La Petite Halle 53 Rue Vernouillet Reims, 15 juillet 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

LA SOPHROLOGIE

– Tu confonds inspire-expire et tu manques de t’étouffer à chaque fois que tu essaies de respirer tranquillement ?

– Tu es incapable de te poser 2 secondes et de prendre du temps pour toi, rien que pour toi ?

– T’as un petit vélo qui pédale constamment dans ta tête et tu veux apprendre à le faire ralentir ?

– T’es rempli de tensions et t’as du mal à trouver le sommeil ?

– Tu zappes d’un truc à un autre sans parvenir à te concentrer ?

= la sophro est faite pour toi !

Tout le mois de juillet à La Petite Halle LANAYA vous propose ses ateliers sophrologie, yin yoga, yoga du rire, adultes et parents-enfants.

LA SOPHROLOGIE est un entraînement du corps et du mental pour développer sa concentration, sa sérénité et son mieux-être. Elle se pratique assis sur une chaise et debout pour effectuer des exercices de relaxation dynamique(s) (en mouvements) et peut être complétée par des temps allongés de relaxation. Elle est basée sur des techniques simples et reproduisibles de stimulation corporelle, de relaxation et de visualisation. Elle a pour objectif de développer la conscience de soi et le positif.

Pour les inscriptions contactez LANAYA par téléphone, par mail, sur Instagram : @lanayasophro / ou directement sur place à l’accueil de La Petite Halle du mercredi au dimanche de 12h à 00h30.

TOUS LES ATELIERS DE LANAYA À LA PETITE HALLE :

JEUDI 06 JUILLET « Ancre toi et respire »

Sophrologie (12h30-13h30)

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

SAMEDI 08 JUILLET « Remplis toi de joie et de légèreté »

Sophrologie (14h-15h)

Yoga du Rire (15h30-16h30)

JEUDI 13 JUILLET « Détends ton corps et calme ton mental »

Yin Yoga (12h30-13h30)

Sophrologie (14h-15h)

SAMEDI 15 JUILLET « Relâche tes tensions et apprends à t’apaiser »

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

Sophrologie PARENTS-ENFANTS (15h30-16h30)

JEUDI 20 JUILLET « Libère le négatif et remplis toi de confiance »

Sophrologie (12h30-13h30)

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

SAMEDI 22 JUILLET « Cultive ta joie de vivre et ta bonne humeur »

Yoga du Rire (14h-15h)

Yoga du Rire PARENTS-ENFANTS (15h30-16h30)

JEUDI 27 JUILLET « Sens toi fort.e et bien ancré.e »

Yin Yoga (12h30-13h30)

Sophrologie (14h-15h)

SAMEDI 29 JUILLET « Lâche prise et rayonne ! »

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

Yoga du Rire (15h30-16h30).

2023-07-15 fin : 2023-07-15 16:30:00. .

53 Rue Vernouillet La Petite Halle de Quartier Libre

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



SOPHROLOGY

– You confuse inhale-exhale and almost choke every time you try to breathe calmly?

? You’re unable to stop for 2 seconds and take time for yourself, just for yourself?

? You’ve got a little bicycle pedaling away in your head and you want to learn how to slow it down?

? You’re full of tension and have trouble falling asleep?

? You zap from one thing to another without being able to concentrate ?

= sophro is for you!

Throughout July at La Petite Halle, LANAYA offers sophrology, yin yoga, laughter yoga, adult and parent-child workshops.

SOPHROLOGY is a training program for the body and mind to develop concentration, serenity and well-being. It is practiced seated on a chair and standing to perform dynamic relaxation exercises (in movement), and can be complemented by lying down to relax. It is based on simple, reproducible techniques of body stimulation, relaxation and visualization. Its aim is to develop self-awareness and a positive outlook.

For registrations contact LANAYA by phone, by email, on Instagram: @lanayasophro / or directly at La Petite Halle reception desk, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to 12:30am.

ALL LANAYA WORKSHOPS AT LA PETITE HALLE :

THURSDAY 06 JULY « Anchor yourself and breathe

Sophrology (12h30-13h30)

Yin Yoga (2pm-3pm)

SATURDAY 08 JULY « Fill yourself with joy and lightness »

Sophrology (2pm-3pm)

Laughter Yoga (3:30pm-4:30pm)

THURSDAY JULY 13 « Relax your body and calm your mind

Yin Yoga (12h30-13h30)

Sophrology (2pm-3pm)

SATURDAY JULY 15 « Release your tensions and learn to calm down »

Yin Yoga (2pm-3pm)

PARENTS & CHILDREN Sophrology (3:30pm-4:30pm)

THURSDAY JULY 20 « Release the negative and fill yourself with confidence » Sophrology

Sophrology (12h30-13h30)

Yin Yoga (2pm-3pm)

SATURDAY JULY 22 » Cultivate your joie de vivre and your good mood »

Laughter Yoga (2pm-3pm)

Parent-Child Laughter Yoga (3:30-4:30pm)

THURSDAY JULY 27 « Feel strong and grounded

Yin Yoga (12h30-13h30)

Sophrology (2pm-3pm)

SATURDAY JULY 29 « Let go and shine!

Yin Yoga (2pm-3pm)

Laughter Yoga (3:30pm-4:30pm)

SOFROLOGÍA

– Confundes inhalación-exhalación y casi te ahogas cada vez que intentas respirar con calma?

? ¿Eres incapaz de parar 2 segundos y tomarte tiempo para ti, sólo para ti?

? ¿Tienes una pequeña bicicleta pedaleando en tu cabeza y quieres aprender a frenarla?

? ¿Estás lleno de tensión y te cuesta conciliar el sueño?

? ¿Vas de una cosa a otra sin poder concentrarte?

= ¡La Sofrología es para ti!

Durante todo el mes de julio, LANAYA propone en La Petite Halle talleres de sofrología, yin yoga y yoga de la risa para adultos, padres y niños.

La SOFROLOGÍA es un entrenamiento del cuerpo y de la mente para desarrollar la concentración, la serenidad y el bienestar. Se practica sentado en una silla y de pie para realizar ejercicios de relajación dinámica (en movimiento) y puede complementarse tumbándose para relajarse. Se basa en técnicas sencillas y reproducibles de estimulación corporal, relajación y visualización. Su objetivo es desarrollar la autoconciencia y una actitud positiva.

Para inscribirse, contactar con LANAYA por teléfono, email o en Instagram : @lanayasophro / o directamente en la recepción de La Petite Halle de miércoles a domingo, de 12:00 a 12:30 horas.

TODOS LOS TALLERES LANAYA EN LA PETITE HALLE :

JUEVES 06 JULIO « Anclarse y respirar »

Sofrología (12h30-13h30)

Yin Yoga (14.00 a 15.00 h)

SÁBADO 08 JULIO « Llénate de alegría y ligereza »

Sofrología (14h-15h)

Yoga de la risa (15h30-16h30)

JUEVES 13 JULIO « Relaja tu cuerpo y calma tu mente

Yin Yoga (12h30-13h30)

Sofrología (14h-15h)

SÁBADO 15 JULIO « Libera tus tensiones y aprende a calmarte » Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

Yin Yoga (14.00 a 15.00 h)

PADRES E HIJOS Sofrología (15:30-16:30)

JUEVES 20 JULIO « Libérate de lo negativo y llénate de confianza » Sofrología (12.30-13.30)

Sofrología (12.30-13.30)

Yin Yoga (14.00 – 15.00 h)

SÁBADO 22 JULIO « Cultiva tu alegría de vivir y tu buen humor »

Yoga de la risa (14.00 a 15.00 h)

Yoga de la risa para padres e hijos (15:30-16:30)

JUEVES 27 JULIO « Siéntete fuerte y con los pies en la tierra

Yin Yoga (12.30-13.30)

Sofrología (14:00-15:00)

SÁBADO 29 JULIO « ¡Déjate llevar y brilla!

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

Yoga de la risa (15h30-16h30)

DIE SOPHROLOGIE

– Du verwechselst Ein- und Ausatmen und erstickst jedes Mal fast, wenn du versuchst, ruhig zu atmen?

? Du bist unfähig, dich 2 Sekunden lang auszuruhen und dir Zeit für dich, nur für dich, zu nehmen?

? Du hast ein kleines Fahrrad, das ständig in deinem Kopf strampelt und du willst lernen, es langsamer werden zu lassen?

? Du bist voller Anspannung und kannst kaum schlafen?

? Du zappst von einer Sache zur nächsten, ohne dich konzentrieren zu können?

= Sophro ist genau das Richtige für dich!

Den ganzen Juli über bietet Ihnen LANAYA in La Petite Halle Sophrologie-, Yin-Yoga- und Lachyoga-Workshops für Erwachsene und Eltern-Kind-Kurse an.

SOPHROLOGIE ist ein Training für Körper und Geist, mit dem Sie Ihre Konzentration, Gelassenheit und Ihr Wohlbefinden steigern können. Sie wird im Sitzen auf einem Stuhl und im Stehen praktiziert, um dynamische(s) (bewegte) Entspannungsübungen durchzuführen, und kann durch Liegezeiten zur Entspannung ergänzt werden. Sie basiert auf einfachen und reproduzierbaren Techniken der Körperstimulation, der Entspannung und der Visualisierung. Sie zielt darauf ab, das Selbstbewusstsein und die positive Einstellung zu entwickeln.

Für Anmeldungen kontaktieren Sie LANAYA telefonisch, per E-Mail, auf Instagram: @lanayasophro / oder direkt vor Ort an der Rezeption von La Petite Halle von Mittwoch bis Sonntag von 12 bis 00:30 Uhr.

ALLE LANAYA-WORKSHOPS IN LA PETITE HALLE :

DONNERSTAG, 06. JULI « Verankere dich und atme »

Sophrologie (12.30-13.30 Uhr)

Yin Yoga (14.00-15.00 Uhr)

SAMSTAG 08. JULI « Erfülle dich mit Freude und Leichtigkeit »

Sophrologie (14h-15h)

Yoga des Lachens (15.30-16.30 Uhr)

DONNERSTAG 13. JULI « Entspanne deinen Körper und beruhige deinen Geist »

Yin Yoga (12.30-13.30 Uhr)

Sophrologie (14h-15h)

SAMSTAG, 15. JULI « Lass deine Spannungen los und lerne, dich zu beruhigen »

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

Eltern-Kind-Sophrologie (15.30-16.30 Uhr)

DONNERSTAG, 20. JULI « Befreie dich von Negativem und erfülle dich mit Vertrauen »

Sophrologie (12.30-13.30 Uhr)

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

SAMSTAG, 22. JULI « Kultiviere deine Lebensfreude und gute Laune »

Yoga des Lachens (14h-15h)

Lachyoga für Eltern und Kinder (15.30-16.30 Uhr)

DONNERSTAG, 27. JULI « Fühle dich stark und gut verankert »

Yin Yoga (12.30-13.30 Uhr)

Sophrologie (14h-15h)

SAMSTAG, 29. JULI « Lass los und strahle! »

Yin Yoga (14h-15h)

Yoga des Lachens (15.30-16.30 Uhr)

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par ADT de la Marne