Exposition : Néandertal 53 Rue Simon Reims, 4 octobre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Le temps d’une visite, partez à la rencontre de l’Homme de Néandertal !

À travers un parcours ponctué d’objets préhistoriques, de dispositifs pédagogiques, sonores et numériques, l’exposition vous propose de déconstruire les mythes et préjugés souvent négatifs associés à notre lointain cousin Homo neanderthalensis, qui vécut entre environ – 350 000 et – 35 000 ans. Au fil de l’histoire, nombres de reconstitutions et de représentations artistiques ou populaires ont en effet véhiculé l’image d’un « sous-homme », d’un « être bestial », « simiesque ». Les recherches récentes ont pourtant montré que Néandertal fut avant tout grand chasseur, habile artisan, être social, animé de pensées symboliques, veillant sur ses proches et enterrant ses morts. Bref, un être humain à part entière !

En partenariat avec le Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle.

2023-10-04 fin : 2024-02-28 . .

53 Rue Simon Musée Saint-Remi

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



Come and meet Neanderthal man!

Through a journey punctuated by prehistoric objects, educational, sound and digital devices, the exhibition invites you to deconstruct the often negative myths and prejudices associated with our distant cousin Homo neanderthalensis, who lived between around 350,000 and 35,000 years ago. Throughout history, numerous reconstructions and artistic or popular representations have conveyed the image of a « subhuman », « bestial » or « simian » being. Yet recent research has shown that Neanderthal was first and foremost a great hunter, a skilled craftsman, a social being with symbolic thoughts, who looked after his loved ones and buried his dead. In short, a human being in his own right!

In partnership with the Muséum national d?Histoire naturelle

Haga una visita guiada y conozca al Hombre de Neandertal

A través de un recorrido salpicado de objetos prehistóricos y exposiciones didácticas, sonoras y digitales, la exposición le invita a deconstruir los mitos y prejuicios, a menudo negativos, asociados a nuestro primo lejano el Homo neanderthalensis, que vivió hace entre 350.000 y 35.000 años. A lo largo de la historia, muchas reconstrucciones y representaciones artísticas o populares han transmitido la imagen de un ser « infrahumano », « bestial », « simiesco ». Sin embargo, investigaciones recientes han demostrado que el Neandertal era ante todo un gran cazador, un hábil artesano, un ser social con pensamientos simbólicos, que cuidaba de su familia y enterraba a sus muertos. En resumen, ¡un ser humano por derecho propio!

En colaboración con el Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle

Hier können Sie den Neandertaler kennenlernen!

Auf einem Rundgang mit prähistorischen Artefakten, pädagogischen, akustischen und digitalen Hilfsmitteln dekonstruiert die Ausstellung die Mythen und oft negativen Vorurteile, die mit unserem entfernten Cousin, dem Homo neanderthalensis, der vor 350.000 bis 35.000 Jahren lebte, in Verbindung gebracht werden. Im Laufe der Geschichte haben viele Rekonstruktionen und künstlerische oder populäre Darstellungen das Bild eines « Untermenschen », eines « bestialischen », « affenartigen » Wesens geprägt. Neuere Forschungen haben jedoch gezeigt, dass der Neandertaler vor allem ein großer Jäger, ein geschickter Handwerker, ein soziales Wesen mit symbolischen Gedanken, das seine Angehörigen behütete und seine Toten begrub, war. Kurzum, er war ein vollwertiger Mensch!

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle

