SOIRÉE DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE 53 Rue du Maréchal Foch Badonviller, 1 décembre 2023, Badonviller.

Badonviller,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Venez passer la dernière soirée de l’année au YS Lounge Bar! Au programme: repas et concert.

Informations et inscription au 03 83 42 21 01. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-31 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

53 Rue du Maréchal Foch YS Lounge Bar

Badonviller 54540 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Come and spend the last evening of the year at the YS Lounge Bar! On the program: dinner and concert.

Information and registration: 03 83 42 21 01

Venga a pasar la última velada del año en el YS Lounge Bar El programa incluye una comida y un concierto.

Información e inscripciones en el 03 83 42 21 01

Verbringen Sie den letzten Abend des Jahres in der YS Lounge Bar! Auf dem Programm stehen ein Essen und ein Konzert.

Informationen und Anmeldung unter 03 83 42 21 01

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS