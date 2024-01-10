Atelier sonore : les animaux du monde 52 Rue Georges Piat Le Havre, 10 janvier 2024, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Un des premiers moyens de repérer un animal est souvent de tendre l’oreille.

Bien caché dans un arbre ou dans un fourré, les animaux dévoilent leur présence en émettant un cri, un chant ou un grognement.

De la banquise du Pôle sud à la savane africaine, en passant par la forêt de Nouvelle-Zélande ou celle d’Amérique du sud, nous allons partir à la découverte des animaux grâce aux sons qu’ils émettent. Un véritable voyage sonore tout autour de la Terre.

De 4 à 7 ans accompagnés d’un parent – Durée : 1h.

Lieu : Fabrique Louis Blanc

Dans la limite des places disponibles

Gratuit, réservation obligatoire.

2024-01-10 14:30:00 fin : 2024-01-10 . .

52 Rue Georges Piat Fabrique Louis Blanc

Le Havre 76620 Seine-Maritime Normandie



One of the first ways to spot an animal is often to listen.

Well hidden in a tree or thicket, animals reveal their presence by emitting a cry, a song or a growl.

From the ice floes of the South Pole to the African savannah, from the forests of New Zealand to those of South America, we’ll discover animals through the sounds they make. A journey of sound around the world.

Ages 4 to 7 accompanied by a parent – Duration: 1 hr.

Location: Fabrique Louis Blanc

Subject to availability

Free, booking essential

Una de las primeras formas de detectar a un animal suele ser escuchar.

Escondidos en un árbol o en un matorral, los animales revelan su presencia emitiendo un grito, un canto o un gruñido.

De los témpanos del Polo Sur a la sabana africana, de los bosques de Nueva Zelanda a los de Sudamérica, descubriremos a los animales a través de sus sonidos. Es un viaje sonoro alrededor del mundo.

De 4 a 7 años acompañados de sus padres – Duración: 1 hora.

Lugar: Fabrique Louis Blanc

Según disponibilidad

Gratuito, reserva obligatoria

Eine der ersten Möglichkeiten, ein Tier zu entdecken, besteht oft darin, die Ohren zu spitzen.

Gut versteckt auf einem Baum oder in einem Dickicht geben die Tiere ihre Anwesenheit durch einen Schrei, einen Gesang oder ein Grunzen bekannt.

Vom Packeis am Südpol über die Savanne in Afrika bis hin zu den Wäldern Neuseelands und Südamerikas werden wir die Tiere anhand der Geräusche, die sie von sich geben, entdecken. Eine wahre Klangreise rund um die Erde.

Von 4 bis 7 Jahren in Begleitung eines Elternteils – Dauer: 1 Stunde.

Ort: Fabrik Louis Blanc

Im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze

Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche