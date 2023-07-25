La Cabane – Atelier et animations 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Villeneuve-sur-Lot La Cabane – Atelier et animations 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 25 juillet 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot. Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne 09h30 : Atelier manuel interculturel.

15h30 : Fabrication d’instruments de musique.

17h30 : Pratique des instruments et Eveil musical de 0 à 5ans..

2023-07-25 fin : 2023-07-25 . EUR.

52 Rue des Girondins La Cabane

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



09:30: Intercultural handicraft workshop.

15h30 : Musical instrument making.

17h30 : Instrument practice and musical awakening for 0 to 5 year olds. 09h30: Taller manual intercultural.

15h30: Construcción de instrumentos musicales.

17h30: Práctica de instrumentos y despertar musical para niños de 0 a 5 años. 09.30 Uhr: Interkultureller Handarbeitsworkshop.

15:30 Uhr: Herstellung von Musikinstrumenten.

17:30 Uhr: Üben mit Instrumenten und musikalische Früherziehung von 0 bis 5 Jahren. Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Villeneuve-sur-Lot Autres Lieu 52 Rue des Girondins Adresse 52 Rue des Girondins La Cabane Ville Villeneuve-sur-Lot Departement Lot-et-Garonne Lieu Ville 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot

52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villeneuve-sur-lot/