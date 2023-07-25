La Cabane – Atelier et animations 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot
La Cabane – Atelier et animations 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 25 juillet 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
09h30 : Atelier manuel interculturel.
15h30 : Fabrication d’instruments de musique.
17h30 : Pratique des instruments et Eveil musical de 0 à 5ans..
2023-07-25 fin : 2023-07-25 . EUR.
52 Rue des Girondins La Cabane
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
09:30: Intercultural handicraft workshop.
15h30 : Musical instrument making.
17h30 : Instrument practice and musical awakening for 0 to 5 year olds.
09h30: Taller manual intercultural.
15h30: Construcción de instrumentos musicales.
17h30: Práctica de instrumentos y despertar musical para niños de 0 a 5 años.
09.30 Uhr: Interkultureller Handarbeitsworkshop.
15:30 Uhr: Herstellung von Musikinstrumenten.
17:30 Uhr: Üben mit Instrumenten und musikalische Früherziehung von 0 bis 5 Jahren.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47