Exposition de Giovanni Ortega Flores 52 Rue de l’Indre Châteauroux, 22 juillet 2023, Châteauroux.

Châteauroux,Indre

La Poissonnerie et La Bolita Compagnie présentent l’artiste mexicain Giovanni Ortega Flores « Le processus de l’inachevé » ou « Processus vers l’inachevé » : Rien n’est éternel, excepté le changement..

Dimanche 2023-07-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-08-20 19:00:00. EUR.

52 Rue de l’Indre

Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



La Poissonnerie and La Bolita Compagnie present Mexican artist Giovanni Ortega Flores?s « The process of the unfinished » or « Process towards the unfinished »: Nothing is eternal, except change.

La Poissonnerie y La Bolita Compagnie presentan « El proceso de lo inacabado » o « Proceso hacia lo inacabado » del artista mexicano Giovanni Ortega Flores: Nada es eterno, salvo el cambio.

La Poissonnerie und La Bolita Compagnie präsentieren den mexikanischen Künstler Giovanni Ortega Flores « Der Prozess des Unvollendeten » oder « Prozess zum Unvollendeten »: Nichts ist ewig, außer der Veränderung.

