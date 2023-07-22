Exposition de Giovanni Ortega Flores 52 Rue de l’Indre Châteauroux
La Poissonnerie et La Bolita Compagnie présentent l’artiste mexicain Giovanni Ortega Flores « Le processus de l’inachevé » ou « Processus vers l’inachevé » : Rien n’est éternel, excepté le changement..
Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
La Poissonnerie and La Bolita Compagnie present Mexican artist Giovanni Ortega Flores?s « The process of the unfinished » or « Process towards the unfinished »: Nothing is eternal, except change.
La Poissonnerie y La Bolita Compagnie presentan « El proceso de lo inacabado » o « Proceso hacia lo inacabado » del artista mexicano Giovanni Ortega Flores: Nada es eterno, salvo el cambio.
La Poissonnerie und La Bolita Compagnie präsentieren den mexikanischen Künstler Giovanni Ortega Flores « Der Prozess des Unvollendeten » oder « Prozess zum Unvollendeten »: Nichts ist ewig, außer der Veränderung.
