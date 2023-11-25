La belle soirée : citoyens citoyennes : poltergeist + john lord fonda + cercueil 52 Quai Saint-Cosme Chalon-sur-Saône Catégories d’Évènement: CHALON SUR SAONE

Saône-et-Loire La belle soirée : citoyens citoyennes : poltergeist + john lord fonda + cercueil 52 Quai Saint-Cosme Chalon-sur-Saône, 25 novembre 2023, Chalon-sur-Saône. Chalon-sur-Saône,Saône-et-Loire .

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.

52 Quai Saint-Cosme LaPéniche

Chalon-sur-Saône 71100 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par CHALON-SUR-SAONE │ OT et des Congrès du Grand Chalon | Cat.I Détails Catégories d’Évènement: CHALON SUR SAONE, Saône-et-Loire Autres Lieu 52 Quai Saint-Cosme Adresse 52 Quai Saint-Cosme LaPéniche Ville Chalon-sur-Saône Departement Saône-et-Loire Lieu Ville 52 Quai Saint-Cosme Chalon-sur-Saône

52 Quai Saint-Cosme Chalon-sur-Saône Saône-et-Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chalon-sur-saone/