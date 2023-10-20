APÉRO-RENCONTRE AVEC ANTOINE DELTOUR, LANCEUR D’ALERTE 5137420092453179 quai des Bons Enfants Épinal, 20 octobre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

APÉRO – RENCONTRE avec ANTOINE DELTOUR, lanceur d’alerte, VENDREDI 20/10 à 19h00.

À L’OCCASION DE LA PARUTION DE LA BD «FRONDE FISCALE» par Ferenc et Léandre Ackermann.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-20 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 20:30:00. 0 EUR.

5137420092453179 quai des Bons Enfants Librairie Au Moulin des Lettres

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



APÉRO – MEETING with whistleblower ANTOINE DELTOUR, FRIDAY 10/20 at 7:00 pm.

TO coincide with the publication of the comic strip « FRONDE FISCALE » by Ferenc and Léandre Ackermann.

APÉRO – ENCUENTRO con ANTOINE DELTOUR, delator, VIERNES 20/10 a las 19.00 h.

Coincidiendo con la publicación del cómic « FRONDE FISCALE » de Ferenc y Léandre Ackermann.

APÉRO – GESPRÄCH mit dem Whistleblower ANTOINE DELTOUR am FREITAG, den 20. 10. um 19.00 Uhr.

Anlässlich des Erscheinens des Comics « FRONDE FISCALE » von Ferenc und Léandre Ackermann.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION