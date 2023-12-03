Noël des animaux | S.P.A de Bergerac 51 Boulevard Albert Claveille Bergerac, 3 décembre 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

De 11h à 17h30 sur la site de la SPA Bergerac 51 Boulevard Albert CLAVEILLE à Bergerac avec défilé de nos chiens sur le tapis rouge à 14h30

Différents stands :

– SPA : informations sur nos actions (fourrière, adoptions et malheureusement abandons et maltraitance)

– Vente de nos objets au logo Spa Bergerac et divers autres

– Vente de boissons, crêpes et pizzas (en partenariat avec « La Boîte à Pizza »)

– Petite brocante

– Tombola

– Participation de différentes associations d’éducation et comportement canin.

From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the SPA Bergerac 51 Boulevard Albert CLAVEILLE in Bergerac with a parade of our dogs on the red carpet at 2:30 p.m

Various stands:

– SPA: information on our actions (pound, adoptions and, unfortunately, abandonment and mistreatment)

– Sale of our items with the Spa Bergerac logo and various other items

– Sale of drinks, crêpes and pizzas (in partnership with « La Boîte à Pizza »)

– Small flea market

– Tombola

– Participation of various dog training and behaviour associations

De 11.00 a 17.30 h en el SPA Bergerac 51 Boulevard Albert CLAVEILLE de Bergerac con un desfile de nuestros perros por la alfombra roja a las 14.30 h

Varios stands:

– SPA: información sobre nuestras actividades (perrera, adopciones y, por desgracia, abandono y maltrato)

– Venta de nuestros artículos con el logotipo de Spa Bergerac y otros artículos diversos

– Venta de bebidas, crepes y pizzas (en colaboración con « La Boîte à Pizza »)

– Pequeño mercadillo

– Tómbola

– Participación de diversas asociaciones de adiestramiento y comportamiento canino

Von 11 bis 17.30 Uhr auf dem Gelände des Tierschutzvereins Bergerac 51 Boulevard Albert CLAVEILLE in Bergerac mit einer Parade unserer Hunde auf dem roten Teppich um 14.30 Uhr

Verschiedene Stände :

– SPA: Informationen über unsere Aktionen (Tierheim, Adoptionen und leider auch Aussetzung und Misshandlung)

– Verkauf unserer Gegenstände mit dem Logo Spa Bergerac und verschiedene andere

– Verkauf von Getränken, Crêpes und Pizzas (in Partnerschaft mit « La Boîte à Pizza »)

– Kleiner Flohmarkt

– Tombola

– Teilnahme verschiedener Vereine für Hundeerziehung und -verhalten

