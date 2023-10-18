UNE HEURE, UNE OEUVRE 51 avenue de Lorraine Florange, 18 octobre 2023, Florange.

Florange,Moselle

A travers l’oeuvre Girl Power du Collectif d’artistes, Guerrilla, les participants sont amenés à réfléchir sur les discriminations. En partenariat avec le FRAC

Sur inscription.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-10-18 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-18 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

51 avenue de Lorraine

Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est



Through the work Girl Power by the artists’ collective Guerrilla, participants are encouraged to reflect on discrimination. In partnership with the FRAC

Registration required.

A través de la obra Girl Power del colectivo de artistas Guerrilla, se anima a los participantes a reflexionar sobre la discriminación. En colaboración con el FRAC

Inscripción obligatoria.

Anhand des Werks Girl Power des Künstlerkollektivs, Guerrilla, werden die Teilnehmer dazu angeregt, über Diskriminierung nachzudenken. In Partnerschaft mit dem FRAC

Nach Anmeldung.

