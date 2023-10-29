MHR VS RACING 92 500 Avenue de Vanières Montpellier, 29 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Ne manquez pas le match MHR vs Racing 92 le 29 octobre au GGL Stadium !

Venez soutenir votre équipe favorite..

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

500 Avenue de Vanières

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Don’t miss the MHR vs Racing 92 match on October 29 at GGL Stadium!

Come and support your favorite team.

¡No te pierdas el partido MHR vs Racing 92 el 29 de octubre en el GGL Stadium!

Ven a apoyar a tu equipo favorito.

Verpassen Sie nicht das Spiel MHR vs. Racing 92 am 29. Oktober im GGL-Stadion!

Kommen Sie und unterstützen Sie Ihre Lieblingsmannschaft.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par OT MONTPELLIER