FESTIVAL de cinéma « Nature Climat et Environnement » 50 Grande Rue Aubusson
CINEMA LE COLBERT
– Projections de films documentaires
– Conférences
– Animations
– Rencontres
BOURSE DU TRAVAIL – gratuit
– Exposition d’art animalier
– Salon de la nature.
2024-05-08 fin : 2024-05-12 . .
50 Grande Rue
Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
CINEMA LE COLBERT
– Documentary film screenings
– Conferences
– Animations
– Meetings
JOB FAIR – free of charge
– Animal art exhibition
– Nature fair
CINE LE COLBERT
– Proyección de documentales
– Conferencias
– Animaciones
– Encuentros
FERIA DE EMPLEO – gratuita
– Exposición de arte animal
– Exposición sobre la naturaleza
KINO LE COLBERT
– Vorführungen von Dokumentarfilmen
– Vorträge
– Animationen
– Begegnungen
ARBEITSBÖRSE – kostenlos
– Ausstellung von Tierkunst
– Naturmesse
