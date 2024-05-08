FESTIVAL de cinéma « Nature Climat et Environnement » 50 Grande Rue Aubusson, 8 mai 2024, Aubusson.

Aubusson,Creuse

CINEMA LE COLBERT
– Projections de films documentaires
– Conférences
– Animations
– Rencontres

BOURSE DU TRAVAIL – gratuit
– Exposition d’art animalier
– Salon de la nature.
2024-05-08 fin : 2024-05-12 . .
50 Grande Rue
Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine

CINEMA LE COLBERT
– Documentary film screenings
– Conferences
– Animations
– Meetings

JOB FAIR – free of charge
– Animal art exhibition
– Nature fair

CINE LE COLBERT
– Proyección de documentales
– Conferencias
– Animaciones
– Encuentros

FERIA DE EMPLEO – gratuita
– Exposición de arte animal
– Exposición sobre la naturaleza

KINO LE COLBERT
– Vorführungen von Dokumentarfilmen
– Vorträge
– Animationen
– Begegnungen

ARBEITSBÖRSE – kostenlos
– Ausstellung von Tierkunst
– Naturmesse

