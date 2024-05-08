FESTIVAL de cinéma « Nature Climat et Environnement » 50 Grande Rue Aubusson Catégories d’Évènement: Aubusson

Creuse FESTIVAL de cinéma « Nature Climat et Environnement » 50 Grande Rue Aubusson, 8 mai 2024, Aubusson. Aubusson,Creuse CINEMA LE COLBERT

– Projections de films documentaires

– Conférences

– Animations

– Rencontres BOURSE DU TRAVAIL – gratuit

– Exposition d’art animalier

– Salon de la nature.

2024-05-08 fin : 2024-05-12 . .

50 Grande Rue

Aubusson 23200 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CINEMA LE COLBERT

– Documentary film screenings

– Conferences

– Animations

– Meetings JOB FAIR – free of charge

– Animal art exhibition

– Nature fair CINE LE COLBERT

– Proyección de documentales

– Conferencias

– Animaciones

– Encuentros FERIA DE EMPLEO – gratuita

– Exposición de arte animal

– Exposición sobre la naturaleza KINO LE COLBERT

– Vorführungen von Dokumentarfilmen

– Vorträge

– Animationen

– Begegnungen ARBEITSBÖRSE – kostenlos

– Ausstellung von Tierkunst

– Naturmesse Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par Creuse Tourisme Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aubusson, Creuse Autres Lieu 50 Grande Rue Adresse 50 Grande Rue Ville Aubusson Departement Creuse Lieu Ville 50 Grande Rue Aubusson latitude longitude 45.9565076;2.17013411

50 Grande Rue Aubusson Creuse https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/aubusson/