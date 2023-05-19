Concert de SEB MARTEL et DJ set World music 50 avenue de Bretagne 44420 Mesquer, 19 mai 2023, Mesquer.

Concert de SEB MARTEL et DJ set World music Vendredi 19 mai, 20h00 50 avenue de Bretagne 44420 Mesquer

Le Central café est fier d’accueillir Seb Martel, le guitariste et compagnon de route d’Alain Chamfort et de M.

Seb Martel nous fera découvrir « Saturn 63 » dans lequel il explore le son des guitares conservées dans les réserves du Musée de la musique à Paris. Après avoir plané au son des guitares rares et anciennes, vous pourrez danser au rythme des vibes internationales du set de son ami DJ FENUGRECBEAT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6B0HmcOEgoc&list=PLsfO5_pz1IKXrUEPKrs2CZr0JRIIQNiPD&index=2

Tarifs : participation libre

50 avenue de Bretagne 44420 Mesquer 50 avenue de Bretagne 44420 Mesquer Mesquer 44420 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 11 84 98 41 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « centralcafe.mesquer@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.centralcafe-mesquer.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concert-de-seb-martel-et-dj-set-world-music-mesquer.html »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « InFinu00e9 Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Blue Suede Shoes » is the first single from Seb Martel’s upcoming solo album ‘Saturn 63’ to be released September 16th on InFinu00e9, in collaboration with the Philharmonie de Paris – Musu00e9e de la musique. Stream & Pre-Order LP/CD – http://idol-io.link/Saturn63 nn »This is the vision of a three-way Wedding between Elvis Presley, Jeff Mills, Fred Frith and 11 guitars for witnesses » Seb MartelnnSeb Martelu2019s rendition of classic Elvis number u201cBlue Suede Shoesu201d comes from his forthcoming album u201cSaturn 63u201d, InFinu00e9 recordsu2019 latest collaboration with Musu00e9e de la Musique. In just a few short minutes, Martel nods to a lifetime of influence from American rocku2019nu2019roll; everything from classic bluesmen John Lee Hooker and garage rockers The Stooges, to revivalists The Cramps/Flat Duo Jets and modern Elephant 6 indie/freak-folkers. Queasy, psyched-out guitar nods to early 90u2019s era Flaming Lips and Sonic Boom, creating a warm cradle for Martelu2019s trippy reimagining of Elvisu2019 ubiquitous lyrics. Here Martel was pushed to create unique polyrhythm and counterpoint through the use of the museumu2019s 11 guitars, and nothing else. u201cBlue Suede Shoesu201d is out everywhere on 29/06 via InFinu00e9.nnAbout Seb Martel – French guitarist Seb Martel has a broad knowledge of the nuances of his instruments. He accompanied in the studio or on stage many artists from various scenes: Chanson & French Pop (-M-,Camille ) jazz, world music (Femi Kuti, Christine Salem, Manu Dibango, Tony Allen) or hip-hop/electronic (Bumcello, Blackalicious, General Elektriks, Chocolate Genius …).nnFollow Seb Martel – https://fanlink.to/SebMartelnYoutube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy3DOigBC1ggnMLmJwy9GqAnInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/sebmartelmusic/nBandcamp – https://sebmartel.bandcamp.com/album/saturn-63nnFollow InFinu00e9 – http://infine-music.com/nInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/infinemusic/nBandcamp – https://infine-rec.bandcamp.com/nSpotify – https://open.spotify.com/user/11100768023?si=0dceeb5782ee4ab0nFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/infinelabelnTwitter – https://twitter.com/infinemusicnSoundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/infine-musicnnu2117 & u00a9 2022 InFinu00e9n#SebMartel #InFinu00e9″, « type »: « video », « title »: « Seb Martel – Blue Suede Shoes », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6B0HmcOEgoc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6B0HmcOEgoc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBEeyCqlBwubU8oAfSExiQw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6B0HmcOEgoc&list=PLsfO5_pz1IKXrUEPKrs2CZr0JRIIQNiPD&index=2 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-19T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-20T01:00:00+02:00

2023-05-19T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-20T01:00:00+02:00

CULTURE SPECTACLESTEMPSFORTS