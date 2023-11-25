EXPOSITION – LA GALERIE SAINT-AMAND 5 rue Saint-Etienne Fécamp, 25 novembre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

À l’occasion de la projection vidéo au théâtre Le Passage, du Duo Lebel & Le Goff , la galerie Saint-Amand vous propose de prolonger la promenade dans leur univers artistique !

Céramiques florales, exubérantes, colorées, poésie faite de noir et de blanc, d’encre et de fusain….

Vendredi 2023-11-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. .

5 rue Saint-Etienne Galerie Saint-Amand

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



To coincide with the video screening of Duo Lebel & Le Goff at Théâtre Le Passage, Galerie Saint-Amand invites you to extend your stroll through their artistic universe!

Floral, exuberant and colorful ceramics, poetry in black and white, ink and charcoal…

Coincidiendo con la proyección del vídeo del dúo Lebel & Le Goff en el teatro Le Passage, la galería Saint-Amand le invita a prolongar su paseo por su universo artístico

Cerámica floral, exuberante y colorista, poesía en blanco y negro, tinta y carboncillo…

Anlässlich der Videoprojektion des Duos Lebel & Le Goff im Theater Le Passage lädt die Galerie Saint-Amand Sie ein, den Spaziergang durch ihr künstlerisches Universum zu verlängern!

Blumige, üppige und farbenfrohe Keramiken, Poesie aus Schwarz und Weiß, Tinte und Kohle…

