Réveillon aux flambeaux autour du Château 5 rue Robelin Ferrette, 31 décembre 2023, Ferrette.

Ferrette,Haut-Rhin

Marche nocturne aux flambeaux de 3 km qui vous emmène jusqu’au château, autour d’un grand feu de joie, avec un verre de crémant offert à minuit. Repas carpe frite sur réservation au départ de la marche..

2023-12-31 fin : 2023-12-31 . EUR.

5 rue Robelin

Ferrette 68480 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



3 km night walk with torches that will take you to the castle, around a big bonfire, with a glass of crémant offered at midnight. Fried carp meal on reservation at the beginning of the walk.

Paseo de 3 km con antorchas hasta el castillo, alrededor de una hoguera, con un vaso de crémant ofrecido a medianoche. Comida de carpa frita previa reserva al inicio de la marcha.

3 km langer Nachtmarsch mit Fackeln, der Sie bis zum Schloss führt, wo ein großes Freudenfeuer brennt und um Mitternacht ein Glas Crémant angeboten wird. Essen « carpe frite » (gebratener Karpfen) auf Reservierung am Start der Wanderung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par Office de tourisme du Sundgau