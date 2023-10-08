Dimanche à Duchamp_ Buisness or not Buisness 5 Rue Percée Yvetot, 8 octobre 2023, Yvetot.

Yvetot,Seine-Maritime

Visite de l’exposition de Louis Lallier puis atelier BUSINESS OR NOT BUSINESS : crée ton logo, ton enseigne, ton lieu participatif et collectif ! Goûter offert..

2023-10-08 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-08 17:00:00. .

5 Rue Percée

Yvetot 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Visit Louis Lallier’s exhibition, followed by a BUSINESS OR NOT BUSINESS workshop: create your own logo, your own sign, your own participative and collective place! Complimentary snack.

Visita a la exposición de Louis Lallier, seguida de un taller BUSINESS OR NOT BUSINESS: ¡crea tu propio logotipo, tu propio cartel, tu propio espacio participativo y colectivo! Aperitivo gratuito.

Besuch der Ausstellung von Louis Lallier und anschließend Workshop BUSINESS OR NOT BUSINESS: Erstelle dein Logo, dein Schild, deinen partizipativen und kollektiven Ort! Kostenloser Imbiss.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche