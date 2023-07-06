Concert : Latino & Caux 5 Rue Magellan Le Havre, 6 juillet 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Exceptionnellement, le Nomad accueille un groupe de musique « Latino & Caux » le jeudi 6 Juillet à partir de 19h !

Qu’est-ce que Latino & Caux ? Un voyage en revisitant des chansons hispanophones, interprétées en espagnol, mais d’autres en français.

Avec pour fil conducteur une thématique propre au répertoire latino : amour, temps qui passe, nostalgie…

Piano, basse et accordéon accompagneront les mélodies !

Venez nombreux vous retrouver autour d’une boisson et d’une ardoise apéritive !

L’hôtel propose un service au bar et des ardoises apéritives (payant) et offre le parking aux spectateurs.

Entrée gratuite, sans réservation..

2023-07-06 19:00:00

5 Rue Magellan Nomad Hôtel

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Exceptionally, the Nomad will be welcoming a « Latino & Caux » music group on Thursday July 6th from 7pm!

What is Latino & Caux? A journey through Spanish-language songs, some performed in Spanish, others in French.

The common thread is a theme specific to the Latino repertoire: love, the passage of time, nostalgia…

Piano, bass and accordion accompany the melodies!

Come and join us for a drink and an aperitif!

The hotel offers bar service and aperitif slates (for a fee), and parking for spectators.

Free admission, no reservation required.

Excepcionalmente, el Nomad acogerá el jueves 6 de julio, a partir de las 19.00 horas, a un grupo de música « Latino & Caux »

¿Qué es Latino & Caux? Un viaje a través de canciones en español, algunas cantadas en español, otras en francés.

El hilo conductor es un tema específico del repertorio latino: el amor, el paso del tiempo, la nostalgia…

Piano, bajo y acordeón acompañarán las melodías

¡Venga a tomar una copa y un aperitivo con nosotros!

El hotel ofrece servicio de bar y pizarras de aperitivo (de pago) y aparcamiento gratuito para los espectadores.

Entrada gratuita, no es necesario reservar.

Ausnahmsweise empfängt das Nomad am Donnerstag, den 6. Juli ab 19 Uhr die Musikgruppe « Latino & Caux »!

Was ist « Latino & Caux »? Eine Reise durch die Wiederbelebung spanischsprachiger Lieder, die auf Spanisch, andere aber auch auf Französisch vorgetragen werden.

Der rote Faden ist ein Thema, das dem Latino-Repertoire eigen ist: Liebe, Zeit, die vergeht, Nostalgie…

Klavier, Bass und Akkordeon werden die Melodien begleiten!

Kommen Sie zahlreich, um sich bei einem Getränk und einem Aperitifschiefer zu treffen!

Das Hotel bietet einen Service an der Bar und Aperitif-Schieferplatten (kostenpflichtig) und bietet den Zuschauern den Parkplatz an.

Eintritt frei, keine Reservierung erforderlich.

