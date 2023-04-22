Le loup vous dit tout ! 5 Rue Fontaine d’Argent, 22 avril 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Nichés au cœur de la forêt, les spectateurs s’apprêtent à écouter un conte lorsque le Loup interrompt le récit, mécontent !.

2023-04-22 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-22 16:45:00. EUR.

5 Rue Fontaine d’Argent La Fontaine d’Argent – Théâtre d’humour

Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Nestled in the heart of the forest, the spectators are about to listen to a tale when the Wolf interrupts the story, displeased!

Enclavados en el corazón del bosque, los espectadores están a punto de escuchar un cuento cuando el Lobo interrumpe la historia, ¡descontento!

Der Wolf unterbricht die Erzählung, weil er nicht zufrieden ist

Mise à jour le 2023-03-08 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence