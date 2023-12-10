DOCUMENTAIRE- CAPPADOCE 5 rue Fabert Metz, 10 décembre 2023, Metz.

Metz,Moselle

Présenté sur scène par le réalisateur.

Grand voyageur, photographe, cinéaste, voilà trois mots qui résument le parcours d’Olivier BERTHELOT. Mais trois mots insuffisants : depuis 30 ans qu’il parcourt la planète, réunit notes, sons et images, il sait aussi partager son regard sur le monde et les hommes. Dans les pays qu’il raconte, il a séjourné longtemps, noué des relations, vécu des rencontres fortes. Que nous apporte l’image d’un pays sans un questionnement, sans un dessein dans ce que donne à voir le réalisateur ? Dans ses films, Olivier BERTHELOT offre une vision du monde humaniste, poétique et interrogative.

Grand connaisseur de la Turquie, il a appris le turc et est aussi à l’aise parmi les stambouliotes que chez les nomades du Taurus. Il a écrit trois livres sur ce pays et réalisé trois documentaires long-métrage : Turquie relatant l’originalité de la culture turque; Istanbul, faits et reflets une vision sensible et humaine d’Istanbul; Cappadoce, sur un tapis de Turquie, une découverte intime d’une extraordinaire région.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-10 10:30:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

5 rue Fabert KLUB

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est



Presented on stage by the director.

Olivier BERTHELOT?s career can be summed up in three words: traveler, photographer and filmmaker. But three words are not enough: for the 30 years he has been traveling the planet, bringing together notes, sounds and images, he has also been able to share his view of the world and its people. He has spent long periods of time in the countries he describes, forging relationships and experiencing powerful encounters. What does the image of a country bring us without a questioning, without a purpose in what the filmmaker shows us? In his films, Olivier BERTHELOT offers a humanistic, poetic and questioning vision of the world.

A great connoisseur of Turkey, he learned Turkish and is as at home among the people of Istanbul as he is among the nomads of the Taurus. He has written three books on the country and directed three feature-length documentaries: Turkey, recounting the originality of Turkish culture; Istanbul, facts and reflections, a sensitive and human vision of Istanbul; Cappadocia, on a Turkish carpet, an intimate discovery of an extraordinary region.

Presentado en escena por el director.

La carrera de Olivier BERTHELOT puede resumirse en tres palabras: viajero, fotógrafo y cineasta. Pero tres palabras no bastan: durante los 30 años que lleva recorriendo el planeta, reuniendo notas, sonidos e imágenes, también ha podido compartir su visión del mundo y de sus gentes. Ha pasado largas temporadas en los países que describe, forjando relaciones estrechas y viviendo encuentros fuertes. ¿Qué nos ofrece la imagen de un país sin un cuestionamiento, sin un propósito en lo que el director nos muestra? En sus películas, Olivier BERTHELOT ofrece una visión humanista, poética y cuestionadora del mundo.

Gran conocedor de Turquía, ha aprendido turco y se siente tan a gusto entre los habitantes de Estambul como entre los nómadas del Tauro. Ha escrito tres libros sobre el país y realizado tres largometrajes documentales: Turquía, que narra la originalidad de la cultura turca; Estambul, hechos y reflexiones, una visión sensible y humana de Estambul; Capadocia, sobre una alfombra turca, un descubrimiento íntimo de una región extraordinaria.

Vom Regisseur auf der Bühne vorgestellt.

Ein großer Reisender, Fotograf und Filmemacher – das sind drei Worte, die den Werdegang von Olivier BERTHELOT zusammenfassen. Aber drei Worte reichen nicht aus: Seit 30 Jahren bereist er den Planeten, sammelt Notizen, Töne und Bilder und teilt seinen Blick auf die Welt und die Menschen. In den Ländern, von denen er erzählt, hat er sich lange aufgehalten, Beziehungen geknüpft und starke Begegnungen erlebt. Was bringt uns das Bild eines Landes ohne eine Frage, ohne eine Absicht in dem, was der Regisseur zu sehen gibt? In seinen Filmen vermittelt Olivier BERTHELOT eine humanistische, poetische und hinterfragende Sicht der Welt.

Als großer Kenner der Türkei hat er Türkisch gelernt und fühlt sich unter den Menschen in Istanbul ebenso wohl wie bei den Nomaden im Taurusgebirge. Er hat drei Bücher über das Land geschrieben und drei Dokumentarfilme in Spielfilmlänge gedreht: Türkei, der von der Originalität der türkischen Kultur berichtet; Istanbul, Tatsachen und Reflexionen, eine sensible und menschliche Vision von Istanbul; Kappadokien, auf einem Teppich in der Türkei, eine intime Entdeckung einer außergewöhnlichen Region.

