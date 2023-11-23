With Carole Lombart, Jack Benny and Robert Stack

Avec Carole Lombart, Jack Benny et Robert Stack. Tout public Jeudi 2023-11-23 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-23 . . 5 rue Fabert KLUB Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est During the Second World War, between Warsaw and London, a troupe of actors manages to foil a Gestapo plan…

CINÉMA – TO BE OR NOT TO BE DE LUBITSCH 5 rue Fabert Metz 2023-11-23

2023-11-23

CINÉMA – TO BE OR NOT TO BE DE LUBITSCH 5 rue Fabert Metz 23 novembre 2023