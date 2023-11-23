CINÉMA – TO BE OR NOT TO BE DE LUBITSCH 5 rue Fabert Metz
CINÉMA – TO BE OR NOT TO BE DE LUBITSCH 5 rue Fabert Metz, 23 novembre 2023, Metz.
Metz,Moselle
Durant la Deuxième Guerre mondiale, entre Varsovie et Londres, une troupe de comédiens parvient à déjouer un plan de la Gestapo…
Avec Carole Lombart, Jack Benny et Robert Stack. Tout public
Jeudi 2023-11-23 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-23 . .
5 rue Fabert KLUB
Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est
During the Second World War, between Warsaw and London, a troupe of actors manages to foil a Gestapo plan…
With Carole Lombart, Jack Benny and Robert Stack
Durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, entre Varsovia y Londres, una troupe de actores consigue frustrar un plan de la Gestapo…
Con Carole Lombart, Jack Benny y Robert Stack
Während des Zweiten Weltkriegs gelingt es einer Gruppe von Schauspielern zwischen Warschau und London, einen Plan der Gestapo zu vereiteln…
Mit Carole Lombart, Jack Benny und Robert Stack
Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ