Soirée Country & Western à l’Escarbille 5 Rue du Perche Cour-Maugis sur Huisne
Soirée Country & Western à l’Escarbille 5 Rue du Perche Cour-Maugis sur Huisne, 2 décembre 2023, Cour-Maugis sur Huisne.
Cour-Maugis sur Huisne,Orne
Avec Kyrie Kristmanson & Nicolas Deutsch. Invité spécial : Marshall Burns, un vrai cow-boy !
Pratique : au café associatif L’Escarbille au 5 rue du Perche à Boissy-Maugis – Participation libre..
2023-12-02 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . .
5 Rue du Perche Boissy-Maugis
Cour-Maugis sur Huisne 61110 Orne Normandie
With Kyrie Kristmanson & Nicolas Deutsch. Special guest: Marshall Burns, a real cowboy!
Practical: at the café associatif L’Escarbille, 5 rue du Perche, Boissy-Maugis – Participation free.
Con Kyrie Kristmanson y Nicolas Deutsch. Invitado especial: Marshall Burns, ¡un auténtico vaquero!
Práctico: en el café asociativo L’Escarbille, 5 rue du Perche, en Boissy-Maugis – Entrada gratuita.
Mit Kyrie Kristmanson & Nicolas Deutsch. Special Guest: Marshall Burns, ein echter Cowboy!
Praktische Informationen: im Café associatif L’Escarbille in 5 rue du Perche in Boissy-Maugis – Teilnahme frei.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche