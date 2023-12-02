Soirée Country & Western à l’Escarbille 5 Rue du Perche Cour-Maugis sur Huisne Catégories d’Évènement: Cour-Maugis sur Huisne

Orne Soirée Country & Western à l’Escarbille 5 Rue du Perche Cour-Maugis sur Huisne, 2 décembre 2023, Cour-Maugis sur Huisne. Cour-Maugis sur Huisne,Orne Avec Kyrie Kristmanson & Nicolas Deutsch. Invité spécial : Marshall Burns, un vrai cow-boy ! Pratique : au café associatif L’Escarbille au 5 rue du Perche à Boissy-Maugis – Participation libre..

5 Rue du Perche Boissy-Maugis

Cour-Maugis sur Huisne 61110 Orne Normandie



With Kyrie Kristmanson & Nicolas Deutsch. Special guest: Marshall Burns, a real cowboy! Practical: at the café associatif L'Escarbille, 5 rue du Perche, Boissy-Maugis – Participation free.

Con Kyrie Kristmanson y Nicolas Deutsch. Invitado especial: Marshall Burns, ¡un auténtico vaquero! Práctico: en el café asociativo L'Escarbille, 5 rue du Perche, en Boissy-Maugis – Entrada gratuita.

Mit Kyrie Kristmanson & Nicolas Deutsch. Special Guest: Marshall Burns, ein echter Cowboy! Praktische Informationen: im Café associatif L'Escarbille in 5 rue du Perche in Boissy-Maugis – Teilnahme frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche

