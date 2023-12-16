Concert C’est quand qu’on arrive – Le backstage 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton
Concert C’est quand qu’on arrive – Le backstage 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton, 1 décembre 2023, Capbreton.
Capbreton,Landes
Pop folk
Concert, karaoké, fondue, encore un beau programme!!
Et une soirée de folie le 31!!.
2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . .
5 Rue du Général de Gaulle
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Pop folk
Concert, karaoke, fondue, another great program!
And a wild evening on the 31st!
Pop folk
Concierto, karaoke, fondue, ¡otro gran programa!
¡Y una noche loca el 31!
Pop und Folk
Konzert, Karaoke, Fondue – ein tolles Programm!
Und ein verrückter Abend am 31
Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OTI LAS