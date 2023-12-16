Concert C’est quand qu’on arrive – Le backstage 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton, 1 décembre 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Pop folk

Concert, karaoké, fondue, encore un beau programme!!

Et une soirée de folie le 31!!.

5 Rue du Général de Gaulle

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Pop folk

Concert, karaoke, fondue, another great program!

And a wild evening on the 31st!

Pop folk

Concierto, karaoke, fondue, ¡otro gran programa!

¡Y una noche loca el 31!

Pop und Folk

Konzert, Karaoke, Fondue – ein tolles Programm!

Und ein verrückter Abend am 31

