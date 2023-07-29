Concert Backstage : Lirah 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton, 29 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

LIRAH au Backstage pour ambiancer le patio et vos oreilles Rendez-vous à 20h30 pour une belle soirée tapas, rafraîchissements et ambiance chaleureuse !.

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 23:00:00. .

5 Rue du Général de Gaulle

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



LIRAH at the Backstage to entertain the patio and your ears. See you at 8:30 pm for a nice tapas evening, refreshments and warm atmosphere!

LIRAH en el Backstage para entretener el patio y tus oídos ¡Nos vemos a las 20.30 para una gran velada de tapas, refrescos y un ambiente cálido!

LIRAH im Backstage, um den Innenhof und Ihre Ohren in Stimmung zu bringen Treffpunkt um 20:30 Uhr für einen schönen Abend mit Tapas, Erfrischungen und gemütlicher Atmosphäre!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OTI LAS