Concert Backstage : Nollie C 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton, 28 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

NOLLIE C au Backstage pour ambiancer le patio et vos oreilles. Rendez-vous à 20h30 pour une belle soirée tapas, rafraîchissements et ambiance chaleureuse !.

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 23:00:00. .

5 Rue du Général de Gaulle

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



NOLLIE C at the Backstage to entertain the patio and your ears. See you at 8:30 pm for a nice tapas evening, refreshments and warm atmosphere!

NOLLIE C en el Backstage para entretener al patio y a tus oídos. Nos vemos a las 20.30 h para disfrutar de una agradable velada de tapas, refrescos y un ambiente acogedor

NOLLIE C im Backstage-Bereich, um den Innenhof und Ihre Ohren in Stimmung zu bringen. Wir treffen uns um 20:30 Uhr für einen schönen Abend mit Tapas, Erfrischungen und einer gemütlichen Atmosphäre!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OTI LAS