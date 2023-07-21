Concert au Backstage : Billy’ Slab 5 Rue du Général de Gaulle Capbreton, 21 juillet 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Billy’ Slabh au Backstage pour ambiancer le patio et vos oreilles. Rendez-vous à 20h30 pour une belle soirée tapas, rafraîchissements et ambiance chaleureuse !.

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-21 23:00:00. .

5 Rue du Général de Gaulle

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Billy’ Slabh in the Backstage to entertain the patio and your ears. See you at 8:30pm for a great evening of tapas, refreshments and warm ambience!

Billy’ Slabh en el Backstage para animar el patio y tus oídos. ¡Nos vemos a las 20:30 para una gran noche de tapas, refrescos y un ambiente cálido!

Billy’ Slabh im Backstage, um den Innenhof und Ihre Ohren in Stimmung zu bringen. Wir treffen uns um 20:30 Uhr für einen schönen Abend mit Tapas, Erfrischungen und einer gemütlichen Atmosphäre!

