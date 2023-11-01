Spectacle « HEMERA » 5 rue du crussol Figeac
Spectacle « HEMERA » 5 rue du crussol Figeac, 1 novembre 2023, Figeac.
Figeac,Lot
Voyage conté, chanté, joué Cie CLAAP
Voyage entre théâtre et musique, Héméra ouvre à l’exploration, au travers d’un récit
mythologique inventé, de chants traditionnels de différents pays, de l’Irlande à la
Hongrie en passant par la France médiévale..
2023-11-01 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-01 21:00:00. EUR.
5 rue du crussol L’Arrosoir
Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie
A journey told, sung and played Cie CLAAP
A journey between theater and music, Héméra explores a mythological tale and traditional
traditional songs from Ireland, Hungary and medieval France
Medieval France.
Un viaje contado, cantado e interpretado Cie CLAAP
Viaje entre el teatro y la música, Héméra explora, a través de un cuento mitológico inventado
relato mitológico, canciones tradicionales de Irlanda, Hungría y la Francia medieval
Hungría y la Francia medieval.
Erzählte, gesungene und gespielte Reise Cie CLAAP
Héméra ist eine Reise zwischen Theater und Musik und bietet die Möglichkeit, anhand einer Erzählung
erfundenen mythologischen Geschichte traditionelle Lieder aus verschiedenen Ländern, von Irland bis zum
Ungarn über das mittelalterliche Frankreich.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-06 par OT Figeac