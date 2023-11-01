Spectacle « HEMERA » 5 rue du crussol Figeac, 1 novembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Voyage conté, chanté, joué Cie CLAAP

Voyage entre théâtre et musique, Héméra ouvre à l’exploration, au travers d’un récit

mythologique inventé, de chants traditionnels de différents pays, de l’Irlande à la

Hongrie en passant par la France médiévale..

2023-11-01 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-01 21:00:00. EUR.

5 rue du crussol L’Arrosoir

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



A journey told, sung and played Cie CLAAP

A journey between theater and music, Héméra explores a mythological tale and traditional

traditional songs from Ireland, Hungary and medieval France

Medieval France.

Un viaje contado, cantado e interpretado Cie CLAAP

Viaje entre el teatro y la música, Héméra explora, a través de un cuento mitológico inventado

relato mitológico, canciones tradicionales de Irlanda, Hungría y la Francia medieval

Hungría y la Francia medieval.

Erzählte, gesungene und gespielte Reise Cie CLAAP

Héméra ist eine Reise zwischen Theater und Musik und bietet die Möglichkeit, anhand einer Erzählung

erfundenen mythologischen Geschichte traditionelle Lieder aus verschiedenen Ländern, von Irland bis zum

Ungarn über das mittelalterliche Frankreich.

