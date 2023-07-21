Atelier couture création 5 rue du crussol Figeac
Atelier couture création 5 rue du crussol Figeac, 21 juillet 2023, Figeac.
Figeac,Lot
Au choix :
Ramène des habits et on les détournera.
Fabrication de porte clé.
Fabrication de supports de carte à jouer (enfants)
Confection d’accessoires Playmobil tm.
2023-07-21 16:30:00 fin : 2023-07-21 18:00:00. 7 EUR.
5 rue du crussol L’Arrosoir
Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie
Your choice:
Bring back clothes and we’ll hijack them.
Making key rings.
Making playing card holders (children)
Making Playmobil accessories tm
Tú eliges:
Trae ropa y la secuestraremos.
Hacer llaveros.
Hacer portatarjetas (niños)
Haciendo accesorios de Playmobil tm
Zur Auswahl:
Bring Kleidung mit nach Hause und wir werden sie zweckentfremden.
Herstellung von Schlüsselanhängern.
Herstellung von Spielkartenhaltern (Kinder)
Anfertigung von Playmobil-Zubehör tm
