Atelier couture création 5 rue du crussol Figeac, 21 juillet 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Au choix :

Ramène des habits et on les détournera.

Fabrication de porte clé.

Fabrication de supports de carte à jouer (enfants)

Confection d’accessoires Playmobil tm.

2023-07-21 16:30:00 fin : 2023-07-21 18:00:00. 7 EUR.

5 rue du crussol L’Arrosoir

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Your choice:

Bring back clothes and we’ll hijack them.

Making key rings.

Making playing card holders (children)

Making Playmobil accessories tm

Tú eliges:

Trae ropa y la secuestraremos.

Hacer llaveros.

Hacer portatarjetas (niños)

Haciendo accesorios de Playmobil tm

Zur Auswahl:

Bring Kleidung mit nach Hause und wir werden sie zweckentfremden.

Herstellung von Schlüsselanhängern.

Herstellung von Spielkartenhaltern (Kinder)

Anfertigung von Playmobil-Zubehör tm

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT Figeac