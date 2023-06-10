LE KARAOKÉ DES ARROSÉS avec Hélène à l’arrosoir 5 rue du crussol, 10 juin 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Ce soir on chante à pleine voix !

On se détend, on se prend pour une star, ou pas, mais surtout, on s’amuse !

Avec Hélène aux platines, comme d’habitude….

2023-06-10 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . EUR.

5 rue du crussol L’arrosoir

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Tonight we sing at full voice!

We relax, we take ourselves for a star, or not, but above all, we have fun!

With Hélène at the turntables, as usual…

¡Esta noche cantamos a pleno pulmón!

Nos relajamos, nos creemos estrellas, o no, pero sobre todo, ¡nos divertimos!

Con Hélène a los platos, como siempre…

Heute Abend wird aus voller Kehle gesungen!

Wir entspannen uns, halten uns für einen Star oder auch nicht, aber vor allem haben wir Spaß!

Mit Hélène an den Plattentellern, wie immer …

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par OT Figeac