Photo et vidéo : Montage vidéo – Font vert
26 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00
5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle

26 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00

Photo et vidéo : Montage vidéo – Font vert

En deux jours, on écrit un scénario, on tourne des scènes sur font vert colle à Hollywood, puis on réalise le montage de notre histoire délirante!

Gratuit

Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.

5 Rue du Bourgneuf

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



october 26, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Photo and video : Video editing – Font vert

In two days, we’ll write a script, shoot scenes on Hollywood-style Font Vert, then edit our crazy story!

Free

Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

26 de octubre de 2023, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas

Foto y vídeo : Edición de vídeo – Font vert

En dos días, escribiremos un guión, rodaremos escenas en Font Vert al estilo de Hollywood, ¡y luego editaremos nuestra loca historia!

Gratis

Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

26. Oktober 2023, von 9:30 bis 17:00 Uhr

Foto und Video : Videoschnitt – Font vert

In zwei Tagen schreiben wir ein Drehbuch, drehen Szenen auf Font vert colle in Hollywood und schneiden dann unsere verrückte Geschichte zusammen!

Kostenlos

Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

