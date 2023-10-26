Photo et vidéo : Montage vidéo – Font vert 5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle
Photo et vidéo : Montage vidéo – Font vert 5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle, 26 octobre 2023, Melle.
Melle,Deux-Sèvres
26 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00
Photo et vidéo : Montage vidéo – Font vert
En deux jours, on écrit un scénario, on tourne des scènes sur font vert colle à Hollywood, puis on réalise le montage de notre histoire délirante!
Gratuit
Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.
2023-10-26 fin : 2023-10-26 17:00:00. EUR.
5 Rue du Bourgneuf
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
october 26, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Photo and video : Video editing – Font vert
In two days, we’ll write a script, shoot scenes on Hollywood-style Font Vert, then edit our crazy story!
Free
Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
26 de octubre de 2023, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas
Foto y vídeo : Edición de vídeo – Font vert
En dos días, escribiremos un guión, rodaremos escenas en Font Vert al estilo de Hollywood, ¡y luego editaremos nuestra loca historia!
Gratis
Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
26. Oktober 2023, von 9:30 bis 17:00 Uhr
Foto und Video : Videoschnitt – Font vert
In zwei Tagen schreiben wir ein Drehbuch, drehen Szenen auf Font vert colle in Hollywood und schneiden dann unsere verrückte Geschichte zusammen!
Kostenlos
Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT Pays Mellois