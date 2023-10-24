Photo et vidéo : Montage photo 5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle, 24 octobre 2023, Melle.

Melle,Deux-Sèvres

Mardi 24 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00

Photo et vidéo : Montage photo

On expérimente le montage photo pour créer comme bon nous semble!

Tarifs : Gratuit

Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66, URL : labetapi.fr.

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 17:00:00. EUR.

5 Rue du Bourgneuf

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Photo and video : Photo editing

Experiment with photo editing to create the way you want!

Prices: Free

Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66, URL: labetapi.fr

Martes 24 de octubre de 2023, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas

Fotografía y vídeo : Edición fotográfica

¡Experimenta con la edición fotográfica para crear lo que quieras!

Precios: Gratis

Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66, URL: labetapi.fr

Dienstag, 24. Oktober 2023, von 9.30 bis 17.00 Uhr

Foto und Video : Fotomontage

Wir experimentieren mit der Fotomontage und kreieren, was wir wollen!

Tarife: Kostenlos

Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66, URL: labetapi.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT Pays Mellois