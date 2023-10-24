Photo et vidéo : Montage photo 5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle
Melle,Deux-Sèvres
Mardi 24 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00
Photo et vidéo : Montage photo
On expérimente le montage photo pour créer comme bon nous semble!
Tarifs : Gratuit
Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66, URL : labetapi.fr.
2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 17:00:00.
5 Rue du Bourgneuf
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Photo and video : Photo editing
Experiment with photo editing to create the way you want!
Prices: Free
Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66, URL: labetapi.fr
Martes 24 de octubre de 2023, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas
Fotografía y vídeo : Edición fotográfica
¡Experimenta con la edición fotográfica para crear lo que quieras!
Precios: Gratis
Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66, URL: labetapi.fr
Dienstag, 24. Oktober 2023, von 9.30 bis 17.00 Uhr
Foto und Video : Fotomontage
Wir experimentieren mit der Fotomontage und kreieren, was wir wollen!
Tarife: Kostenlos
Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66, URL: labetapi.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT Pays Mellois