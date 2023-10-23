Photo et vidéo : Film d’animation 5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle
25 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00
Photo et vidéo : Film d’animation
On passe de l’image au mouvement, grâce au stop motion : fabrique des décors et des personnages, puis invente une histoire à la manière des plus grands studios!
Gratuit
Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.
5 Rue du Bourgneuf
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
october 25, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
Photo and video : Animated film
Go from image to movement, thanks to stop motion: create sets and characters, then invent a story in the style of the greatest studios!
Free
Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
25 de octubre de 2023, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas
Foto y vídeo : Película de animación
Pasamos de la imagen al movimiento gracias al stop motion: ¡crea decorados y personajes e inventa una historia al estilo de los grandes estudios!
Gratis
Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
25. Oktober 2023, von 9:30 bis 17:00 Uhr
Foto und Video : Animationsfilm
Mit Stop-Motion werden Bilder zu Bewegungen: Baue Kulissen und Figuren und erfinde dann eine Geschichte wie in den großen Studios!
Kostenlos
Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66
