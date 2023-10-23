Photo et vidéo : Film d’animation 5 Rue du Bourgneuf Melle, 23 octobre 2023, Melle.

Melle,Deux-Sèvres

25 octobre 2023, de 9h30 à 17h00

Photo et vidéo : Film d’animation

On passe de l’image au mouvement, grâce au stop motion : fabrique des décors et des personnages, puis invente une histoire à la manière des plus grands studios!

Gratuit

Contact : timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel : 07 80 07 47 66.

5 Rue du Bourgneuf

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



october 25, 2023, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Photo and video : Animated film

Go from image to movement, thanks to stop motion: create sets and characters, then invent a story in the style of the greatest studios!

Free

Contact: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

25 de octubre de 2023, de 9.30 a 17.00 horas

Foto y vídeo : Película de animación

Pasamos de la imagen al movimiento gracias al stop motion: ¡crea decorados y personajes e inventa una historia al estilo de los grandes estudios!

Gratis

Contacto: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

25. Oktober 2023, von 9:30 bis 17:00 Uhr

Foto und Video : Animationsfilm

Mit Stop-Motion werden Bilder zu Bewegungen: Baue Kulissen und Figuren und erfinde dann eine Geschichte wie in den großen Studios!

Kostenlos

Kontakt: timon.griffault@labetapi.fr, Tel: 07 80 07 47 66

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT Pays Mellois