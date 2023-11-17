EXPOSITION – MARGARITA GRIGORYAN 5 Rue des Carmes Nancy, 17 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Venez découvrir les magnifiques collages de Margarita Grigoryan chez Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas !

Vendredi 17 novembre de 18h30 à 20h30: soirée vernissage de l’exposition avec l’artiste, cocktail de bienvenue et musicien dans le hall et le salon Art Nouveau! Soirée ouverte à tous (pas besoin d’invitation)

N’hésitez pas à venir à l’exposition dimanche et profitez de notre brunch !

Rendez-vous chez Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas (parking sécurisé à côté de l’hôtel). Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-17 20:30:00. 0 EUR.

5 Rue des Carmes Mercure Centre Stanislas

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Come and discover Margarita Grigoryan’s magnificent collages at Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas!

Friday November 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm: exhibition preview with the artist, welcome cocktail and live music in the Art Nouveau lobby and lounge! Evening open to all (no invitation required)

Come to the exhibition on Sunday and enjoy our brunch!

Meet at Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas (secure parking lot next to the hotel)

Venga a descubrir los magníficos collages de Margarita Grigoryan en el Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas

Viernes 17 de noviembre de 18.30 a 20.30 h: preestreno de la exposición con la artista, bebidas de bienvenida y música en directo en el vestíbulo y el salón Art Nouveau Velada abierta a todos (no se requiere invitación)

¡No dude en venir a la exposición el domingo y disfrutar de nuestro brunch!

Encuentro en el Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas (aparcamiento vigilado junto al hotel)

Entdecken Sie die wunderschönen Collagen von Margarita Grigoryan bei Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas!

Freitag, 17. November, 18.30 bis 20.30 Uhr: Vernissage mit der Künstlerin, Begrüßungscocktail und Musik in der Lobby und im Jugendstil-Salon! Dieser Abend ist für alle offen (keine Einladung erforderlich)

Besuchen Sie die Ausstellung am Sonntag und genießen Sie unseren Brunch!

Treffpunkt: Mercure Nancy Centre Stanislas (gesicherter Parkplatz neben dem Hotel)

