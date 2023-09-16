FESTIVAL ETRANGE GRANDE 5 Rue de Pederobba Hettange-Grande, 16 septembre 2023, Hettange-Grande.

Hettange-Grande,Moselle

Profitez d’un week-end fantastique et féerique au Festival Etrange Grande.

Fort du succès de l’édition précédente, le festival littéraire revient pour mettre en avant les genres de la science-fiction, du fantastique et autres romans de polar, de fantasy et d’horreur.

À événement exceptionnel, thème exceptionnel ! Cette année c’est JRR Tolkien qui sera mis à l’honneur. Célèbre pour les aventures de Hobbits traversant la Terre du Milieu, Tolkien est considéré comme l’un des plus grands écrivains du genre fantasy dans l’histoire de la littérature.

Venez donc (re)découvrir son œuvre à travers des tables rondes et des discussions concentrées sur son univers. Profitez également de l’occasion pour vous plonger dans le monde d’autres auteurs de fantasy.

Au programme de ce festival plein de magie : tombola, concours de cosplay, exposition, concert, rencontre avec des auteurs et ateliers d’écriture !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 . 0 EUR.

5 Rue de Pederobba Salle Omnisport

Hettange-Grande 57330 Moselle Grand Est



Enjoy a fantastic and enchanting weekend at the Festival Etrange Grande.

Building on the success of the previous edition, the literary festival returns to showcase the genres of science fiction, fantasy, thriller and horror.

An exceptional event with an exceptional theme! This year’s theme is JRR Tolkien. Famous for the adventures of Hobbits across Middle-earth, Tolkien is considered one of the greatest writers of the fantasy genre in the history of literature.

Come and (re)discover his work through round tables and discussions focused on his universe. And take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of other fantasy authors.

The program for this magical festival includes a tombola, cosplay competition, exhibition, concert, author meetings and writing workshops!

Disfrute de un fin de semana fantástico y mágico en el Festival Etrange Grande.

Tras el éxito del año pasado, el festival literario vuelve para presentar los géneros de la ciencia ficción, la fantasía, el thriller y el terror.

Un acontecimiento excepcional con un tema excepcional El tema de este año es JRR Tolkien. Famoso por las aventuras de los Hobbits a través de la Tierra Media, Tolkien está considerado uno de los más grandes escritores del género fantástico de la historia de la literatura.

Venga a (re)descubrir su obra a través de mesas redondas y debates centrados en su universo. También puede aprovechar la ocasión para sumergirse en el universo de otros autores fantásticos.

El programa de este festival mágico incluye una tómbola, un concurso de cosplay, una exposición, un concierto, encuentros con autores y talleres de escritura

Genießen Sie ein fantastisches und märchenhaftes Wochenende beim Festival Etrange Grande.

Nach dem Erfolg der letzten Ausgabe kehrt das Literaturfestival zurück, um die Genres Science-Fiction, Fantasy und andere Krimi-, Fantasy- und Horrorromane in den Vordergrund zu stellen.

Ein außergewöhnliches Ereignis, ein außergewöhnliches Thema! Dieses Jahr wird JRR Tolkien im Mittelpunkt stehen. Tolkien, der für seine Hobbit-Abenteuer durch Mittelerde berühmt ist, gilt als einer der größten Schriftsteller des Fantasy-Genres in der Geschichte der Literatur.

Entdecken Sie sein Werk (wieder) durch Diskussionsrunden und Gespräche, die sich auf seine Welt konzentrieren. Nutzen Sie auch die Gelegenheit, in die Welt anderer Fantasy-Autoren einzutauchen.

Auf dem Programm dieses magischen Festivals stehen Tombola, Cosplay-Wettbewerb, Ausstellung, Konzert, Treffen mit Autoren und Schreibworkshops!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS