Concert à l’église – Zoom Chorale 5 Rue de l’Église Allemans-du-Dropt, 5 novembre 2023, Allemans-du-Dropt.

Allemans-du-Dropt,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez nombreux au concert organisé par Zoom Chorale qui se joue à l’église et sous la direction artistique d’Uriel VALADEAU. Un moment de grâce à partager entre amis ou famille..

2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 . EUR.

5 Rue de l’Église Église Saint-Eutrope

Allemans-du-Dropt 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come one, come all to the Zoom Chorale concert in the church, under the artistic direction of Uriel VALADEAU. A moment of grace to share with friends and family.

Vengan todos al concierto organizado por la Coral Zoom e interpretado en la iglesia bajo la dirección artística de Uriel VALADEAU. Un momento de gracia para compartir con los amigos o la familia.

Kommen Sie zahlreich zu dem vom Zoom Chorale organisierten Konzert, das in der Kirche und unter der künstlerischen Leitung von Uriel VALADEAU stattfindet. Ein Moment der Gnade, den Sie mit Freunden oder der Familie teilen können.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT du Pays de Lauzun