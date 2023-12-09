EXPOSITION : DU RÊVE D’ICARE AUX DÉBUTS DE L’AVIATION : UNE HISTOIRE PROCHE, DES DESTINS DIFFÉRENTS 5 Rue de l’aérodrome Remomeix, 9 décembre 2023 10:00, Remomeix.

Remomeix,Vosges

Coup de projecteur sur les débuts de l’aviation en Déodatie ! Ateliers de construction d’aéroplanes, meetings aériens… Au début du XXe siècle, la conquête de l’air a connu, en Déodatie, des épisodes aussi remarquables qu’ils sont aujourd’hui méconnus.

Les trésors du Cercle Weick permettent de (re)découvrir ces pages de l’histoire de l’aviation. A Friedrichshafen, ville jumelle de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, l’aviation et notamment l’aérostation connurent un destin bien différent, avec les dirigeables du comte Ferdinand von Zeppelin. Exposition réalisée à l’initiative du Cercle Weick, en partenariat avec la Société Philomatique Vosgienne, avec le soutien du Fonds Citoyen Franco-Allemand.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

5 Rue de l’aérodrome Aérodrome René Fonck

Remomeix 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Spotlight on the beginnings of aviation in Déodatie! Aeroplane workshops, air shows… At the beginning of the 20th century, the conquest of the air in the Déodatie region was as remarkable as it is little-known today.

The treasures of the Cercle Weick allow us to (re)discover these pages of aviation history. In Friedrichshafen, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges?s twin town, aviation and aerostation in particular had a very different destiny, with Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin?s airships. This exhibition was organized by the Cercle Weick, in partnership with the Société Philomatique Vosgienne, with the support of the Fonds Citoyen Franco-Allemand.

Los inicios de la aviación en Déodatie Talleres de aviones, espectáculos aéreos… A principios del siglo XX, la conquista del aire en la región de Déodatie fue tan notable como poco conocida hoy en día.

Los tesoros del Cercle Weick brindan la oportunidad de (re)descubrir estas páginas de la historia de la aviación. En Friedrichshafen, ciudad gemela de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, la aviación y la aerostación en particular tuvieron un destino muy diferente, con los dirigibles del Conde Ferdinand von Zeppelin. Esta exposición ha sido organizada por el Cercle Weick, en colaboración con la Société Philomatique Vosgienne, con el apoyo del Fonds Citoyen Franco-Allemand.

Ein Schlaglicht auf die Anfänge der Luftfahrt in der Déodatie! Werkstätten für den Bau von Luftfahrzeugen, Flugmeetings… Zu Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts erlebte die Eroberung der Luft in der Déodatie einige Episoden, die ebenso bemerkenswert wie heute unbekannt sind.

Die Schätze des Weick-Kreises ermöglichen es, diese Seiten der Luftfahrtgeschichte (wieder) zu entdecken. In Friedrichshafen, der Partnerstadt von Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, erlebte die Luftfahrt und insbesondere die Ballonfahrt mit den Luftschiffen des Grafen Ferdinand von Zeppelin ein ganz anderes Schicksal. Die Ausstellung wurde auf Initiative des Cercle Weick in Partnerschaft mit der Société Philomatique Vosgienne und mit Unterstützung des Deutsch-Französischen Bürgerfonds realisiert.

