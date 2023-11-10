Café associatif La Pie Saint-Cyprien : Concert DÉZAKORLÉON 5 rue de la Liberté Saint-Cyprien, 10 novembre 2023, Saint-Cyprien.

Saint-Cyprien,Dordogne

Concert DÉZAKORLÉON – 19H Accordeon festif et engagé punk musette anarcho poétique

Entre humour et amour, dérision et provocation Sébastien tire et pousse sur son Accordéon pour faire sans cesse la révolution..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . .

5 rue de la Liberté Café Associatif La Pie

Saint-Cyprien 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert DÉZAKORLÉON ? 19H Festive and committed accordion punk musette anarcho poetic

Between humor and love, derision and provocation, Sébastien pulls and pushes on his Accordion to constantly make a revolution.

Concierto DÉZAKORLÉON ? 19H Festivo y comprometido acordeón punk musette anarco poético

Entre el humor y el amor, la burla y la provocación, Sébastien tira y empuja de su acordeón para hacer constantemente una revolución.

Konzert DÉZAKORLÉON? 19H Festliches und engagiertes Akkordeon Punk Musette Anarcho Poetisch

Zwischen Humor und Liebe, Spott und Provokation zieht und stößt Sébastien auf seinem Akkordeon, um unaufhörlich die Revolution zu machen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne