CONCERT DE NOËL BALTUS LE LORRAIN ET JADRAN 5 rue de France Freyming-Merlebach, 17 décembre 2023 16:00, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

L’orchestre d’harmonie Baltus Le Lorrain (sous la direction de Roland Klein) et la chorale slovène Jadran (sous la direction de Laurent Egloff) célèbrent Noël en musique. Passés maîtres dans ce répertoire, chanteurs et musiciens présenteront des Noëls traditionnels. Tendez l’oreille et laissez-vous surprendre par les plus belles mélodies de Noël. Entrée libre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-17 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

5 rue de France église Saint-Joseph, quartier Hochwald

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



The Baltus Le Lorrain wind band (conducted by Roland Klein) and the Slovenian Jadran choir (conducted by Laurent Egloff) celebrate Christmas with music. Masters of their repertoire, the singers and musicians will present traditional Christmas carols. Put your ears to the ground and let yourself be surprised by the most beautiful Christmas melodies. Free admission.

La banda de viento Baltus Le Lorrain (dirigida por Roland Klein) y el coro esloveno Jadran (dirigido por Laurent Egloff) celebran la Navidad con música. Maestros de su repertorio, los cantantes y músicos interpretarán villancicos tradicionales. Ponga el oído y déjese sorprender por las más bellas melodías navideñas. Entrada gratuita.

Das Blasorchester Baltus Le Lorrain (unter der Leitung von Roland Klein) und der slowenische Chor Jadran (unter der Leitung von Laurent Egloff) feiern Weihnachten mit Musik. Als Meister ihres Repertoires werden die Sänger und Musiker traditionelle Weihnachtslieder präsentieren. Spitzen Sie Ihre Ohren und lassen Sie sich von den schönsten Weihnachtsmelodien überraschen. Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH