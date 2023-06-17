ATELIER POTERIE ouvert à tous.tes 5, rue de crussol, 17 juin 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Ouvert à tous.tes, enfants et adultes / 10 pers. maximum par atelier.

Modelage de terre. Créations d’objets utilitaires, décoratifs, imaginaires, décorés au choix avec des couleurs céramique. Les réalisations seront ensuite cuites et émaillées par mes soins dans mon atelier, afin que les enfants récupèrent leur création finalisée.

Renseignements et inscriptions Catherine Dacenko, tél : 06 48 65 50 97

https://collage-mob.jimdofree.com.

2023-06-17 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 17:00:00. 10 EUR.

5, rue de crussol l’Arrosoir

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



Open to all, children and adults / 10 people maximum per workshop.

Clay modeling. Creation of utilitarian, decorative and imaginary objects, decorated with ceramic colors. The creations will then be fired and glazed by me in my workshop, so that the children can get back their finished creation.

Information and registration Catherine Dacenko, tel : 06 48 65 50 97

Abierto a todos, niños y adultos / máximo 10 personas por taller.

Modelado en arcilla. Creación de objetos utilitarios, decorativos e imaginarios, decorados con colores cerámicos. Las creaciones serán cocidas y esmaltadas por mí en mi taller, para que los niños puedan llevarse su creación terminada.

Información e inscripción Catherine Dacenko, tel: 06 48 65 50 97

Offen für alle, Kinder und Erwachsene / maximal 10 Personen pro Workshop.

Modellieren von Ton. Kreation von Gebrauchsgegenständen, Dekorationsgegenständen, Phantasieobjekten, die nach Wunsch mit Keramikfarben verziert werden. Die Werke werden dann von mir in meinem Atelier gebrannt und glasiert, damit die Kinder ihre fertigen Werke abholen können.

Informationen und Anmeldungen Catherine Dacenko, Tel.: 06 48 65 50 97

Mise à jour le 2023-05-21 par OT Figeac