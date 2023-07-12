Visite guidée et coucher de soleil en haut du donjon 5 Place du Vieux Château Châtillon-sur-Indre, 12 juillet 2023, Châtillon-sur-Indre.

Châtillon-sur-Indre,Indre

Echappées estivales organisées par l’Office de Tourisme du Châtillonnais en Berry. Sorties gratuites (sauf précision) et sur réservation par téléphone au 02 54 38 74 19 ou sur http://www.berry-touraine-valdeloire.com/reservation.

Mercredi 2023-07-12 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-12 . EUR.

5 Place du Vieux Château

Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Summer escapes organized by the Châtillonnais en Berry Tourist Office. Outings are free of charge (unless otherwise specified) and must be booked by telephone on 02 54 38 74 19 or on http://www.berry-touraine-valdeloire.com/reservation

Escapadas estivales organizadas por la Oficina de Turismo de Châtillonnais en Berry. Las salidas son gratuitas (salvo que se indique lo contrario) y deben reservarse por teléfono en el 02 54 38 74 19 o en http://www.berry-touraine-valdeloire.com/reservation

Sommerliche Ausflüge, die vom Office de Tourisme du Châtillonnais en Berry organisiert werden. Die Ausflüge sind kostenlos (außer bei genaueren Angaben) und müssen telefonisch unter 02 54 38 74 19 oder auf http://www.berry-touraine-valdeloire.com/reservation gebucht werden

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par BERRY