CONTE : IL ÉTAIT UNE FOIS LE CHILI : UNE GÉOGRAPHIE FOLLE FORGEANT DES ATOMES D’HUMANITÉ… 5 Place des Tissages Provenchères-et-Colroy, 1 octobre 2023, Provenchères-et-Colroy.

Provenchères-et-Colroy,Vosges

Dans le cadre des animations décentralisées du Festival International de Géographie.

Avec Marie-Noëlle ANTOINE, conteuse et Ana Maria JARA ACUNA, artiste

Il était une fois le Chili, un pays qui chante avec Violeta Parra et parle en poésie avec Gabriela Mistral. Il vole entre le Pacifique et la Cordillère des Andes. Il dévoile le silence du Nord avec son désert aride, fait de la magie depuis le port de Valparaíso à travers de petites miniatures artisanales et dans le Sud, il ouvre sa porte sur la mer pour découvrir la danse de la Pincoya. Ce conte pour tous les âges sera relaté depuis le lieu d’émerveillement de la conteuse Marie-Noëlle Antoine et de l’artiste Ana Maria Jara vers le coin d’enchantement de l’enfant intérieur du public.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-01 15:30:00 fin : 2023-10-01 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

5 Place des Tissages Centre Socio-culturel

Provenchères-et-Colroy 88490 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Festival International de Géographie’s decentralized events.

With Marie-Noëlle ANTOINE, storyteller and Ana Maria JARA ACUNA, artist

Once upon a time, Chile was a country that sang with Violeta Parra and spoke in poetry with Gabriela Mistral. It flies between the Pacific and the Andes. It reveals the silence of the North with its arid desert, makes magic from the port of Valparaíso through small handcrafted miniatures, and in the South, it opens its door to the sea to discover the dance of the Pincoya. This tale for all ages will be told from the place of wonder of storyteller Marie-Noëlle Antoine and artist Ana Maria Jara to the place of enchantment of the audience?s inner child.

En el marco de los actos descentralizados del Festival Internacional de Geografía.

Con Marie-Noëlle ANTOINE, cuentacuentos, y Ana Maria JARA ACUNA, artista

Érase una vez Chile, un país que cantaba con Violeta Parra y hablaba poesía con Gabriela Mistral. Vuela entre el Pacífico y los Andes. Revela el silencio del Norte con su árido desierto, hace magia desde el puerto de Valparaíso a través de pequeñas miniaturas artesanales y, en el Sur, abre su puerta al mar para descubrir la danza de la Pincoya. Este cuento para todas las edades se contará desde el lugar de asombro de la narradora Marie-Noëlle Antoine y la artista Ana María Jara hasta el lugar de encanto del niño interior del público.

Im Rahmen der dezentralisierten Animationen des Internationalen Geographiefestivals.

Mit Marie-Noëlle ANTOINE, Erzählerin, und Ana Maria JARA ACUNA, Künstlerin

Es war einmal Chile, ein Land, das mit Violeta Parra singt und mit Gabriela Mistral in Poesie spricht. Es fliegt zwischen dem Pazifik und der Andenkordillere. Es enthüllt die Stille des Nordens mit seiner trockenen Wüste, zaubert vom Hafen von Valparaíso aus durch kleine handgefertigte Miniaturen und im Süden öffnet es seine Tür zum Meer, um den Tanz der Pincoya zu entdecken. Dieses Märchen für alle Altersgruppen wird vom Ort des Staunens der Erzählerin Marie-Noëlle Antoine und der Künstlerin Ana Maria Jara bis hin zum Ort der Verzauberung des inneren Kindes des Publikums erzählt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES